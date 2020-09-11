Orangemen tennis sweep Roncalli

The Beatrice tennis team went undefeated against Omaha Roncalli Thursday afternoon at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.
The Orangemen won the dual 9-0. Beatrice coach Karen Dittbrenner said prior to the dual, they emphasized playing all the matches point by point with intensity.
"For the most part, we accomplished that task," Dittbrenner said. "We still have some work to do with the mental side of things, but today we made some improvements against a hardworking team in Omaha Roncalli."
The No. 1 doubles team of Connor Freitag and Colt Dittbrenner won their match 8-0.
"While their opponents really had no answers for their play, these two hit the ground running and never let off, which is something they tend to do," Dittbrenner said. "Both players had their most complete game of the year in terms of service and shot choice."
The No. 2 doubles team of freshman Ty Dittbrenner and senior Max Meyer won their match 8-3. It was the first time this duo has paired together for a doubles match.
At No. 3 doubles, earning their first career starts as sophomores, Trey Baehr and Jacoby Hamm won 8-4.
"This was a great match for them to jump into the varsity ranks," Dittbrenner said. "They had some marathon games, but pulled out a nice win. There were definitely some nerves involved, but they played through and got better as the game went on."
In No. 1 singles action, Connor Kelley was back for his first match since injuring his ankle in the season opener. He picked up an 8-6 win over a tough opponent.
"It was nice to get Connor back and give him a chance to work out a few things before we head into next week," Dittbrenner said.
At No. 2 singles, Carson Saathoff picked up an 8-1 win.
"Carson just set out and took care of business," Dittbrenner said. "It was not a flashy match, but Carson did what he needed to get a convincing win and pick up the team point."
At No. 3 singles, Connor Freitag picked up an 8-1 win.
"This was the most complete came Connor has played this year," Dittbrenner said. "His big serve was more close to what it should be and he took chances that I have been asking hime to take."
Colt Dittbrenner won his No. 4 singles match 8-2.
"This was the most relaxed I have seen Colt play this year," Dittbrenner said. "When he plays relaxed and has fun, he is fun to watch."
At No. 5 singles, Max Meyer made quick work of his opponent, winning 8-0.
"Max is a very solid player when he moves his feet," Dittbrenner said. "He volleys the ball well and used that to his advantage. Max is also finding a groove with his big first serve. When that is working, it makes the rest of his game much easier."
Ty Dittbrenner had a tough battle with his senior opponent at No. 6 singles. He fell behind early, but ultimately won the match 8-6.
"We are working on -- finding a way -- no matter what that might be," Dittbrenner said. "And while it wasn't the greatest played match, Ty found a way."
Next action for Beatrice will be Tuesday when they travel to Ralston for a triangular with Ralston and Omaha Brownell Talbot.
