Orangemen tennis sweep Roncalli

In No. 1 singles action, Connor Kelley was back for his first match since injuring his ankle in the season opener. He picked up an 8-6 win over a tough opponent.

"It was nice to get Connor back and give him a chance to work out a few things before we head into next week," Dittbrenner said.

At No. 2 singles, Carson Saathoff picked up an 8-1 win.

"Carson just set out and took care of business," Dittbrenner said. "It was not a flashy match, but Carson did what he needed to get a convincing win and pick up the team point."

At No. 3 singles, Connor Freitag picked up an 8-1 win.

"This was the most complete came Connor has played this year," Dittbrenner said. "His big serve was more close to what it should be and he took chances that I have been asking hime to take."

Colt Dittbrenner won his No. 4 singles match 8-2.

"This was the most relaxed I have seen Colt play this year," Dittbrenner said. "When he plays relaxed and has fun, he is fun to watch."

At No. 5 singles, Max Meyer made quick work of his opponent, winning 8-0.