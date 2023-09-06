The Beatrice boys tennis team hosted Ralston on Thursday and won the duals qualifier 4-1 while winning overall 7-2.

Picking up wins were the No. 1 doubles team of Maddox DeBoer and Ty Dittbrenner 8-1.

"Maddox and Ty played against a much less experienced team," said Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner. They let one game get away from them, but overall just played smart, simple tennis."

At No. 2 doubles, Deighton Norris and Jacob Mertz won 8-3 over another young Ralston duo.

In singles, Brody Stone picked up an 8-0 win at No. 2 singles.

"This was a move up the ladder for Brody and he handled it well," Dittbrenner said.

Alfredo Benavides got an 8-2 win at No. 3 singles.

"Alfredo stepped in for a sick teammate on Friday and battled a tough spot all day," Dittbrenner said. "So it was nice to see him come out and get a convincing win tonight."

Ty Dittbrenner picked up an 8-5 win at No. 4 singles. Maddox DeBoer won 8-3 at No. 5 singles and Jacob Mertz won 8-4 at No. 6 singles.

Prior to that, Beatrice traveled to Crete on Friday for the 10-team Crete Classic Invite.

"This tournament is loaded with great Class B teams and the Orangemen found wins hard to come by," Dittbrenner said.

Picking up a fourth place medal was the No. 1 doubles team of Ty Dittbrenner and Maddox DeBoer. They went 3-1 in pool play to play a crossover match for third place.

"In the crossover match, the duo faced a great Elkhorn North team, narrowly falling 7-9 after running out of steam and simply making too many unforced errors in the late part of the match," Dittbrenner said.

At No. 2 doubles, Jacob Mertz and Deighton Norris went 1-3 in pool play, defeating Cornerstone Christian 8-4. In their cross over match, they defeated a team from Waverly.

"This was a nice way to go out after a long, hot day of tennis," Dittbrenner said.

Last Thursday, Beatrice had their home opener against Nebraska City won and won the duals qualifier 3-2 and went 4-5 overall.

Picking up wins was the No. 1 doubles team of DeBoer and Dittbrenner 8-4. The No. 2 doubles team of Mertz and Norris picked up an 9-7 win having to come from behind.

The Orangemen opened their duals season against York, losing 3-2 in the duals qualifier and losing 6-3 overall. Picking up an 8-4 win was the No. 2 doubles team of Mertz and Norris.

"This was the first time these two worked together as a doubles team and it was nice to see them get a win," Dittbrenner said.

Beatrice opened their season at the Elkhorn Invite after having their opening dual against Lincoln Christian postponed due to heat.

In the Elkhorn Invite, at No. 1 singles, Michael Roschewski dropped his first round game against Lincoln Standing Bear 8-3 but then went on to split his next two matches. He defeated Roncalli 8-1 before losing to Elkhorn 8-2.

At No. 1 doubles, the team of DeBoer and Dittbrenner fell to Elkhorn in a tiebreak, but then went 2-1 on the day, picking up an 8-1 win over Lincoln Standing Bear and an 8-1 win over Lincoln Northwest to finish as champions of the consolation bracket.

At No. 2 doubles, Norris went 0-2 on the day. At No. 2 doubles, the team of Blake Petet and Jacob Mertz went 1-2, picking up a win over Lincoln Standing Bear.

The Beatrice boys tennis team will return to action on Friday when they travel to the York Invite.