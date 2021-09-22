Orangemen tennis team beats Elkhorn

ELKHORN -- The Beatrice boys tennis team traveled to Elkhorn on Monday and picked up a 5-4 win.

Tagg DeBoer and Conner Bruner picked up an 8-2 win in No. 2 doubles.

"This was a solid outing for these two," said Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner. "They also went 4-1 on the day at the South Sioux City Invite on Saturday."

Michael Roschewski and Ty Dittbrenner picked up a 9-7 win at No. 3 doubles.

"These two raced out to an early lead and then lost focus and had to regroup to edge out their opponents," said Karen Dittbrenner. "It was good to see them settle down and get the win. Sometimes we need to remember these two are sophomores playing varsity, so it is good for them to have to figure their way out of situations, however that might look."

Picking up singles wins were Ty Dittbrenner winning 8-2 in No. 2 singles and Jordan Zhang winning 8-6 at No. 3 singles.

"Ty was able to win over a quality opponent," said Karen Dittbrenner. "Jordan came from behind to get the win. He got stronger as the match went on and his match was the final point we needed to get the win."

Conner Bruner won his No. 4 singles match 8-6 after battling back from being down earlier in the match.