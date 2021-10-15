Orangemen tennis team competes at state

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice tennis team managed to get one singles player and one doubles team into Friday's rounds.

The team opened Class B State Tournament play Thursday morning at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.

In No. 2 singles, Beatrice's Ty Dittbrenner entered as the No. 8 seed and he opened with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Andrew Vinci of Brownell-Talbot/Concordia. He then followed that up with a 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 9 seed Jacob Myers of Ralston

"Ty played a steady and solid match with some solid net play against Brownell-Talbot," said Beatrice head coach Karen Dittbrenner. "His serve was on, which set up things well from there. He had played the Ralston kid four times this year and they were all close, so he knew he'd have to play a smart game. He served really well in this match and had no double faults. He also played a solid baseline game and got the kid moving, which allowed Ty the opportunity to use his own athleticism."

Dittbrenner then fell in his next match to No. 1 seed Avelino Hanmer of Omaha Skutt 6-2, 6-0.

"It wasn't the outcome Ty wanted, but it was by far his best play of the season," Dittbrenner said. "He served well and hit the ball hard and had many long rallies and just looked strong despite the score."

Dittbrenner will now play on Saturday and can earn anywhere from fourth to eighth place.

The No. 2 doubles team of seniors Conner Bruner and Tagg DeBoer were the No. 8 seed and they opened with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Omaha Roncalli's Benjamin Carpenter and Brecklin Silvain.

"They played steady and smart tennis in their first match and simply out-played their opponents," Dittbrenner said. "Their serve game was good, which makes everything easier."

Bruner and DeBoer followed that up with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Brownell-Talbot/Concordia.

"This match wasn't the most pretty tennis, but they worked well as a team and kept finding ways to win points," Dittbrenner said. "Their service game was enough to keep them guessing, which helped them out in other areas. I was pleased with how many balls these two got purely through hustle and grit."

In their next round, they fell to top-seeded Bowdie Fox and Alex King of Grand Island Central Catholic 6-2, 6-1.

"In this round, they just ran into a wall," Dittbrenner said. "This was a team we saw earlier and we came out tentative and on our heals. We just really had trouble getting things going against a very solid team. There were glimpses of great play, but we were unable to string points together."

DeBoer and Bruner will now play on Saturday and can earn anywhere from fourth to eighth place.

In No. 1 singles, senior Carson Saathoff opened his tournament with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Noah Moreno of Gering, but then lost to No. 1 Gavin Forster of Mount Michael 6-1, 6-0.

Dittbrenner said Saathoff played very consistent tennis against Gering, saying he moved well and was patient.

"Against Mount Michael, he had some overall good ground strokes and overall, he kept his head," Dittbrenner said. "It wasn't the match that he wanted to finish his career with, but he played with heart and competed. Numbers don't always tell you the whole story of how well a kid competes and that is exactly how I feel about Carson this year."

The No. 1 doubles team of junior Jacoby Hamm and junior Jordan Zhang opened with a 1-6, 6-3 (10-8) win over York's duo of Caleb Sahling and Trey Harms.

That win earned them a match against No. 1 seed Evan Humphrey and Nathaniel Miller of McCook. Beatrice would lose that match 6-2, 6-2.

Dittbrenner said Hamm and Zhang came out nervous in their first set of the first match, trying not to lose.

"In the second set, they came out, had fun, hit their ball and got their opponents on their heals," Dittbrenner said. "From there, they were able to finish. This was a nice win and it picked up important team points and let them know they can compete with good teams."

Dittbrenner said they started off strong against McCook, returning the ball well and getting the opposing team to second guess.

"Down 2-3 on the changeover, they came out flat and never really got going after that," Dittbrenner said. "Early in the game, they served really well, but after that third change over , they started playing tentatively and things were not the same. I look forward to seeing them build on their success from this season. These two generally put in a bunch of time in the offseason, so they are going to get better."

