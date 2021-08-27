Orangemen tennis wins season opener

"Conner went down early, but battled his way back and then got stronger the more he played," Dittbrenner said. "Conner has not seen any varsity action since early last season, so this was a great start to his senior season."

At No. 5 singles, Jordan Zhang was in the driver's seat from the very beginning.

"Jordan settled in and played solid, patient tennis," Dittbrenner said. "Picking up two varsity wins on his first outing is a great start and I look for him to only get stronger as the season goes on."

At No. 6 singles, Tagg Deboer picked up an 8-3 win.

"Tagg wasn't feeling the best tonight but gutted out a win in the heat," Dittbrenner said. "He did some things really well and I look for him to continue to get stronger as well. This was also Tagg's first varsity level victory and an important team point."

The Orangemen will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the Elkhorn Invite, which is a tournament that will have many Class A teams as well as Class B powerhouses Elkhorn, Skutt and Mount Michael.

The team will then play at York on Tuesday before hosting Nebraska City on Thursday.

