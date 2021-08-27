Orangemen tennis wins season opener

The Beatrice boys tennis team won their season opener over Lincoln Christian Thursday on a hot day at Hannibal Park.
The Orangemen won the dual 6-3.
The No. 2 doubles team of Ty Dittbrenner and Jordan Zhang won their match 8-2. Dittbrenner played varsity doubles last year, but his partner graduated, allowing Zhang to move in and join him.
"Jordan and Ty did a nice job getting their feet under them, getting stronger and more comfortable as the match went on," said Beatrice coach Karen Dittbrenner. "They were definitely the more experienced team and once they got things going, things went well for them."
The No. 3 doubles team of Jacoby Hamm and Carson Saathoff cruised to an 8-1 win over their opponents from Lincoln Christian.
"These two are also a new pair who will likely focus more on singles at invited," Dittbrenner said. "But they did a nice job of getting the win and picking up a team point today."
Ty Dittbrenner also won his No. 3 singles match 8-2.
"It was not a good singles outing for Ty, but he picked up the win and added an important team point," said Karen Dittbrenner.
At No. 4 singles, Conner Brunner had to come from behind to win 8-6 over his opponent.
"Conner went down early, but battled his way back and then got stronger the more he played," Dittbrenner said. "Conner has not seen any varsity action since early last season, so this was a great start to his senior season."
At No. 5 singles, Jordan Zhang was in the driver's seat from the very beginning.
"Jordan settled in and played solid, patient tennis," Dittbrenner said. "Picking up two varsity wins on his first outing is a great start and I look for him to only get stronger as the season goes on."
At No. 6 singles, Tagg Deboer picked up an 8-3 win.
"Tagg wasn't feeling the best tonight but gutted out a win in the heat," Dittbrenner said. "He did some things really well and I look for him to continue to get stronger as well. This was also Tagg's first varsity level victory and an important team point."
The Orangemen will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the Elkhorn Invite, which is a tournament that will have many Class A teams as well as Class B powerhouses Elkhorn, Skutt and Mount Michael.
The team will then play at York on Tuesday before hosting Nebraska City on Thursday.