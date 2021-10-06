Orangemen tennis wrap up home schedule against Waverly

The Beatrice boys suffered a narrow defeat to Waverly in their final home meet of the season.

The Orangemen, who were celebrating "Pink Out," lost to the Vikings 5-4 Tuesday afternoon at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

Beatrice was without a few key players, forcing a change in their lineup. Jacoby Ham and Ty Dittbrenner picked up a win at No. 1 doubles.

"After not playing together since early in the season, these two played very well together and got the win," said Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner.

At No. 2 doubles, Conner Brunner and Tagg DeBoer won 8-3.

"This was a nice win for these two seniors in their final home match," Dittbrenner said.

Picking up wins in singles play included Jordan Zhang winning 8-6 in No. 4 singles and Conner Brunner winning 8-3 at No. 5 singles.

"Both of these guys played complete matches and were in control from the beginning," Dittbrenner said.

With the loss, Beatrice finishes their dual season with a 6-2 record. Both losses were by just one point.

The Beatrice tennis team previously traveled to Nebraska City for a conference triangular. In the first round against Nebraska City, their lone win came from Ty Dittbrenner winning 8-1 at No. 2 singles.

In the second round, the Orangemen picked up two wins. Ty Dittbrenner won No. 2 singles in a tiebreak. He jumped out to a 5-0 lead in that match.

"Ty was running his opponent from side to side and hitting the ball very well," Dittbrenner said. "Then, he let off a bit and started to hit the ball softer and down the middle, which allowed his opponent to climb back into the match and ultimately take the lead."

Ty Dittbrenner started the tiebreaker the same way he started the match. He returned the first serve for a winner and then served two quick hard serves that his opponent couldn't handle to go up 3-0. A double fault by his opponent put him up 4-0.

After losing the next service point, Ty rattled off two more serves that weren't returned to put him up 6-1. He was able to finish the match with a winning hit.

Also picking up a win were the No. 2 doubles team of Conner Brunner and Tagg DeBoer, winning 8-2.

"These two needed to get back on track after missing the Invite on Friday," Dittbrenner said. "It took them a bit to get going which is why they struggled with Nebraska City, but once they did, they easily handled the team from Ralston. This was a nice win for these two with the win being Conner's 25th career varsity win, which is a nice milestone for this senior."

Beatrice also hosted their home invite on Friday. The No. 2 doubles team of Michael Roschewski and Deighton Norris went 1-4 on the day.

"These guys found out the night before at about 9 p.m. they were going to play," Dittbrenner said. "They did a great job jumping in and going. Michael has had some varsity experience but played with Ty each time. This was Deighton's first varsity appearance and they played solid all day."

The No. 1 doubles team of Jacoby Hamm and Jordan Zhang went 2-3 on the day. They picked up an 8-6 win over Crete and an 8-2 win over South Sioux City.

"This pair struggled to get into a groove and both were frustrated with their play," Dittbrenner said. "I am confident they will get back on track as we start the final two weeks of our season."

At No. 2 singles, Ty Dittbrenner went 4-1 win an 8-3 win over Crete, an 8-5 win over Waverly, an 8-2 win over Nebraska City and an 8-1 win over Lexington. The win over Waverly was big for Ty as he narrowly lost to the same kid two times this season. Ty finished in second place in No. 2 singles.

At No. 1 singles, Carson Saathoff with 1-4 against some tough competition.

"Carson's greatest match of the day was against the No. 1 player from Waverly where Carson pushed him to 6-8," Dittbrenner said. "Carson played phenomenal tennis. He was playing controlled, hard hitting tennis and genuinely having fun. It was really fun to see this as I know it is there I just haven't been able to get Carson to consistently believe it."

Next action for the Orangemen tennis team will be on Saturday when they travel to Kearney. State seedings will be released on Monday and the Class B State Tennis Tournament will take place next Thursday and Friday in Lincoln.

