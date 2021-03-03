Orangemen to play Mount Michael at state

The brackets for the NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament have been released and Beatrice will open their tournament against Mount Michael.
The Orangemen are 16-6 on the season and the No. 6 seed in Class B. Mount Michael is 20-3 and the No. 3 seed in Class B. That game is slated for 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln
Beatrice has not previously played Mount Michael this season.
The winner of that game will play at 4 p.m. on Friday against the winner of second-seeded Omaha Skutt (18-4) vs. seventh-seeded Waverly (15-6).
Norris (18-2) is the No. 1 seed in Class B and they will open their tournament on Tuesday at 9 a.m. against eighth-seeded Blair (11-11). With a win, they would play at 1:30 p.m. on Friday against the winner of fourth-seeded Platteview (20-4) vs. fifth-seeded Elkhorn (17-7).
The Class B State Championship game will be at 2 p.m. next Saturday at PBA.
Beatrice is 1-5 against this year's Class B State Tournament field with their win coming against Waverly. They've lost to Platteview twice as well as Omaha Skutt, Norris and Elkhorn once.
Freeman and Tri County also learned who their opponents will be in the Class C2 State Tournament bracket.
Freeman (21-4) is the No. 4 seed and they will play fifth-seeded Hartington CC (19-6) at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Lincoln Northeast.
Tri County (20-5) is the No. 8 seed in Class C2 and they will play top-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic (22-4) at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Lincoln Northeast.
The winner of those two games will meet in the semifinals on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at PBA.
On the other side of the Class C2 bracket, No. 2 seed Yutan (22-2) plays No. 7 seed Chase County (16-8) in the first round while No. 3 seed Bridgeport (23-2) plays No. 6 seed BRLD (18-4) in the first round.
The C2 State Championship game is slated for Saturday at 8:45 p.m. at PBA.