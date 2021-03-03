Orangemen to play Mount Michael at state

The brackets for the NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament have been released and Beatrice will open their tournament against Mount Michael.

The Orangemen are 16-6 on the season and the No. 6 seed in Class B. Mount Michael is 20-3 and the No. 3 seed in Class B. That game is slated for 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln

Beatrice has not previously played Mount Michael this season.

The winner of that game will play at 4 p.m. on Friday against the winner of second-seeded Omaha Skutt (18-4) vs. seventh-seeded Waverly (15-6).

Norris (18-2) is the No. 1 seed in Class B and they will open their tournament on Tuesday at 9 a.m. against eighth-seeded Blair (11-11). With a win, they would play at 1:30 p.m. on Friday against the winner of fourth-seeded Platteview (20-4) vs. fifth-seeded Elkhorn (17-7).

The Class B State Championship game will be at 2 p.m. next Saturday at PBA.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice is 1-5 against this year's Class B State Tournament field with their win coming against Waverly. They've lost to Platteview twice as well as Omaha Skutt, Norris and Elkhorn once.

Freeman and Tri County also learned who their opponents will be in the Class C2 State Tournament bracket.