Beatrice will have to go on the road to try and punch their ticket to this year's state basketball tournament.

The Orangemen (11-9) have earned the No. 11 seed in Class B and they will play at No. 16 seed Bennington (16-8) Monday at 6 p.m.. The winner advances to the Class B State Tournament.

Beatrice and Bennington have not play each other this season. The Orangemen are trying to qualify for state for the third consecutive year and the 43rd time in school history

Norris (16-9) will also go on the road for their district final game. They are the No. 9 seed in Class B and they will travel to No. 8 seed Omaha Roncalli (15-8) for a 7 p.m. game Monday night.

The Titans last qualified for state in 2021. They are trying to qualify for the 12th time in school history.

Other Class B boys district finals include No. 16 Blair (10-12) at No. 1 Omaha Skutt (21-3); No. 15 Seward (14-11) at No. 2 Plattevew (21-4); No. 14 South Sioux City (12-11) at No. 3 Scottsbluff (16-8); No. 13 Gering (13-12) at No. 4 Elkhorn (17-7); No. 12 Waverly (12-10) at No. 5 Crete (17-6) and No. 10 McCook (14-9) at No. 7 York (15-6).

All eight winners will advance to state.

Freeman, Tri County to host district finals

The Freeman and Tri County boys will both host district finals in Class C2.

Freeman (25-1) is the No. 1 seed in Class C2 and they will host No. 16 seed Oakland-Craig (10-12) at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Freeman and Oakland-Craig have not previously played each other this season. The Falcons are trying to qualify for state for the third consecutive year and the 12th time in school history.

Tri County (22-4) is the No. 6 seed in Class C2 and they will host No. 11 seed Wakefield 21-4) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tri County and Wakefield have not previously played each other this season. The Trojans last qualified for state in 2021. They've qualified three times in school history, finishing state runner-up in 1988.

Other C2 district finals include No. 15 Hershey (11-13) at No. 2 Amherst (23-1); No. 14 Hastings St. Cecilia (15-10) at No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull (23-2); No. 13 Yutan (14-10) at No. 4 Cedar Catholic (21-4); No. 12 Summerland ( at No. 5 Elkhorn Valley (22-2); No. 10 Cross County (21-4) at No. 7 Norfolk Catholic (17-7) and No. 9 Gordon-Rushville (16-4) at No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (17-8).