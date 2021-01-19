Orangemen turning things around on both ends

Coach Clark Ribble felt his Beatrice boys basketball team was a little too generous before Christmas when it came to defending the opposition.
After a talk about getting up in faces and taking away easy scoring opportunities, the Class B No. 6 Orangemen (9-3) have turned stingy the last six games.
Beatrice has not surrendered more than 41 points in a game during that stretch, going 5-1 with the only loss a 40-39 setback to B No. 5 Elkhorn in the finals of Beatrice's holiday tournament on Dec. 30.
It’s been in sharp contrast to the 70-62 loss to B No. 8 Platteview on Dec. 15 and a 77-54 home loss to defending state champion, No. 2 Omaha Skutt a week later.
Beatrice started its current four-game winning streak with a 36-33 victory against C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic on Jan. 2.
“We had to have a heart-to-heart conversation after the Skutt game,” Ribble said. “They (Skutt) basically got any shot they wanted, and our intensity on the defensive end just wasn’t there.
“We reemphasized defense after Christmas, and the kids have really responded.”
That’s not surprising, according to Ribble. Even though the Orangemen are one of the most experienced teams in Class B with four returning starters and nine letterwinners from a year ago, they’re not set in their ways.
“They’re willing to try new things, and that makes us able to adjust to counter anything our opponents might try,” Ribble said. “They’re a very unselfish group who are willing to forego individual accolades to do what’s best for the team.”
That may even show more offensively as the Orangemen possess a balanced, diverse attack in which five players average eight or more points per game.
Three players average in double figures — 6-foot junior point guard Elliot Jurgens (12.2 points per game), 6-2 senior shooting guard Devin Smith (11.7) and 6-3 senior post Bennett Crandall (10.8).
Another player with an inside presence, 6-2 sophomore Tucker Timmerman, averages 8.8 a contest and 6-1 senior Kaden Glynn nets eight an outing. Glynn, a Morningside football recruit, was an all-state guard two years ago on Johnson-Brock’s Class D-2 state championship team.
Jace Pethoud, a 6-3 senior and returning starter from a year ago, is also a scoring threat as he registered 10 points in Beatrice’s 71-33 win over Plattsmouth on Saturday.
“Hopefully our scoring balance and the fact we can score at all three levels makes us hard to guard and prepare for,” Ribble said. “We’ve had five different kids lead us in scoring at some point this season, so we don’t have to depend on one player to carry the load for us.”
Ribble is in his third year as Beatrice head coach, and many of the seniors on this season’s squad were starting already as sophomores. The Orangemen have not been to the state tournament since 2015, and the coach senses the seniors want to return the program back to the prominence they saw growing up.
From 1996 to 2015, Beatrice won three state titles, finished state runner-up four times, took third twice and qualified for the state tournament 17 times.