Orangemen upset Mount Michael in state tournament

“We work on (zone defenses) every day and making sure we’re comfortable with any kind of zone a team might throw at us,” Ribble said. “Devin Smith hit two corner threes that got them out of their zone and that’s how our lead got extended to where it was. But it was all about our kids having confidence and taking the shots we trust them to take.”

Ribble said as happy as he was with how his offense handled Mount Michael’s pressure, he was even more pleased with how the defense played.

Their top scorer, Kaleb Brink, had just seven points.

“Tucker (Timmerman) and Bennett (Crandall) did a great job on (Brink),” Ribble said. “I’ve never seen him defended like that before. He’s a heck of a player – all state and maybe the best big guy we play in Class B. But our kids accepted the challenge and we had extra help on him with our guards helping down and I thought we did a pretty good job on him.”

Bennett Crandall led the Orangemen with 19 points, while Devin Smith made a trio of three-pointers and added 14 points as well.

Smith said it feels great that the Orangemen are in the semifinals.