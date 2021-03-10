Orangemen upset Mount Michael in state tournament

The Beatrice High School boys basketball team kept its season alive in thrilling fashion with an upset win over Elkhorn Mount Michael Wednesday in the first round of the Class B state tournament.
The sixth-seeded Orangemen defeated third-seeded Mount Michael 49-39 in the opening round of the Class B state tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Beatrice held a narrow 18-15 lead at half time. After Mount Michael immediately tied the game with a three pointer in the third quarter, the Orangemen answered with an 11-0 run, which was highlighted by back to back three pointers by Devin Smith.
Mount Michael fought back to within seven at the end of the third quarter, but Smith opened the fourth quarter with another three pointer to extend the lead back to 10 at 36-26
The Knights would get back within six with 1:54 left in the game, but never closer. When the final buzzer rang, the scoreboard read 49-39.
Second year Beatrice Coach Clark Ribble said it's exciting to be moving on.
"It's exciting for our program and it's exciting for our community," Ribble said. "It's awesome for all those people who have stuck with us through this journey."
The 11-0 run in the third was the major moment in the game. Ribble said Mount Michael came out in a zone defense, which he felt his team handled well.
“We work on (zone defenses) every day and making sure we’re comfortable with any kind of zone a team might throw at us,” Ribble said. “Devin Smith hit two corner threes that got them out of their zone and that’s how our lead got extended to where it was. But it was all about our kids having confidence and taking the shots we trust them to take.”
Ribble said as happy as he was with how his offense handled Mount Michael’s pressure, he was even more pleased with how the defense played.
Their top scorer, Kaleb Brink, had just seven points.
“Tucker (Timmerman) and Bennett (Crandall) did a great job on (Brink),” Ribble said. “I’ve never seen him defended like that before. He’s a heck of a player – all state and maybe the best big guy we play in Class B. But our kids accepted the challenge and we had extra help on him with our guards helping down and I thought we did a pretty good job on him.”
Bennett Crandall led the Orangemen with 19 points, while Devin Smith made a trio of three-pointers and added 14 points as well.
Smith said it feels great that the Orangemen are in the semifinals.
“In the summer, we always talked about how we’ve got to get Beatrice back on the map for basketball,” Smith said. “These last couple years – that’s what we’ve been fighting for.”
As one of the longest-standing boys basketball programs, Beatrice is making its 41st appearance at the state tournament, but first since 2015. The seven-time state champions last won a state title in 2008.
The Orangemen are now in the semifinals, where they will face No. 7 Waverly (16-6) in the Class B Friday at 4 p.m. at PBA. They have previously beaten Waverly this season 57-33.
Smith said the team won’t take Waverly lightly despite handling them decisively during the season.
“We’ve played Waverly before, but it’s obviously going to be a completely different game and a completely different atmosphere,” Smith said. “It’s going to be a fun one.”