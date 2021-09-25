Orangemen use rushing attack to beat Norris

Beatrice’s rushing attack was too much for Norris Friday night as the Orangemen were able to improve their record to 5-0 on the season.
Beatrice won the game 35-21 at the House of Orange.
The game was tied at half time, but Beatrice’s physical running game out-dueled Norris’ big play offense. Deegan Nelson paced the offense, rushing for 240 yards and three touchdowns. Beatrice’s defense also came up big, forcing three turnovers.
Norris got the ball to start the game, but on the fourth play from scrimmage, Beatrice’s Brandon Scheer was able to come down with an interception, giving the Orangemen the ball at their own 15 yard line.
Beatrice would return the favor, though, as Norris’ Trevor Ozenbaugh came away with an interception of his own.
The Titans were forced into a punt on their own drive and Beatrice would get the ball back at their own 29 yard line. They would drive the ball to midfield before Deegan Nelson broke some tackles on his way to a 59 yard touchdown run to give Beatrice a 7-0 lead.
The Orangemen defense would force a Titan three-and-out on their next drive and Beatrice would get the ball back on their own 28 yard line.
Three positive runs by Nelson and two positive runs by Elliot Jurgens would set up an eventual 27-yard touchdown run by Jurgens to extend the lead to 14-0.
Norris would finally get their offense going in the second quarter. Starting at their own 48 yard line, they would put together a seven play scoring drive that was capped by Cooper Hausmann’s nine yard touchdown pass to Cooper Cerny, making it 14-7.
Beatrice would get a first down on their next drive, but were ultimately forced to punt, giving the Titans the ball back at their own 40 yard line. After five runs, Hausmann would find Micah Langston for a 38 yard touchdown pass, tying the game 14-14.
The Orangemen were forced to punt on their next drive and Norris would take the final drive of the first half into Beatrice territory, but a 46-yard field goal attempt missed its mark as time expired, keeping the score tied at half time.
Beatrice got the ball to start the second quarter and put together a 12 play, 73 yard scoring drive that took more than half the quarter. Every play of the drive was a running play by either Nelson, Torrance Keehn or Jurgens. Nelson capped the drive with a four yard touchdown run, making it 21-14.
Norris would fumble the ball on the third play of their next drive and Dominik Salazar recovered, giving Beatrice the ball back. An eight play scoring drive was capped by Austin Burroughs’ 21-yard touchdown pass to Tucker Timmerman, extending the Beatrice lead to 28-14 early in the fourth quarter.
Norris struck back quick, though. They quickly drove it across midfield before Hausmann found McClain Meyer for a 43 yard touchdown pass, cutting their deficit to 28-21.
Beatrice started their next drive at their own 35 yard line with about 10 minutes remaining in the game They put together another time consuming drive, running a total of 14 plays, all on the ground and milked the clock all the way down to 2:35. Nelson, who had 10 carries on the drive, capped it with his third rushing touchdown of the game, extending the Orangemen lead to 35-21.
Norris needed to score quickly, but on the third play of the drive, Scheer would be able to come down with his second interception of the game. Beatrice would be able to run the rest of the clock out, making the final score 35-21.
Beatrice will take their undefeated season on the road next week when they play at Waverly Friday night. Norris falls to 2-3 and will host Plattsmouth.