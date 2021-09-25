Orangemen use rushing attack to beat Norris

Beatrice’s rushing attack was too much for Norris Friday night as the Orangemen were able to improve their record to 5-0 on the season.

Beatrice won the game 35-21 at the House of Orange.

The game was tied at half time, but Beatrice’s physical running game out-dueled Norris’ big play offense. Deegan Nelson paced the offense, rushing for 240 yards and three touchdowns. Beatrice’s defense also came up big, forcing three turnovers.

Norris got the ball to start the game, but on the fourth play from scrimmage, Beatrice’s Brandon Scheer was able to come down with an interception, giving the Orangemen the ball at their own 15 yard line.

Beatrice would return the favor, though, as Norris’ Trevor Ozenbaugh came away with an interception of his own.

The Titans were forced into a punt on their own drive and Beatrice would get the ball back at their own 29 yard line. They would drive the ball to midfield before Deegan Nelson broke some tackles on his way to a 59 yard touchdown run to give Beatrice a 7-0 lead.

The Orangemen defense would force a Titan three-and-out on their next drive and Beatrice would get the ball back on their own 28 yard line.