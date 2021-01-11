Orangemen victorious at home invite

Facing tough Class A competition didn't phase the Orangemen on Saturday during the Beatrice Invite.
Beatrice scored a total of 280 team points, which was good enough to win the team championship. North Platte was second with 257 points while Grand Island was third with 252 points.
Norris finished fourth with 159.5, Lexington finished fifth with 149.5, Lincoln Northeast finished sixth with 99 and Marysville, Kan. finished seventh with 96.
Beatrice had a total of six individual champions. Defending Class B State Champion Trevor Reinke was able to win the 138-pound division. He won his first match by fall, his second match by tech fall and his third match by a 9-0 major decision.
In his championship bout, Trevor Reinke would win a 5-4 decision over North Platte's Darian Diaz.
Drew Arnold, who is ranked No. 1 in Class B in the 132-pound division, was able to win first place individually on Saturday. He won his first match by tech fall before winning his next two matches by pinfall.
In his championship match, Arnold won a 10-0 major decision over North Platte's Jaylan Ruffin.
Gavin Vanover was able to claim first place in the 106-pound division. He won his first four matches by pinfall before winning a 10-2 major decision over North Platte's Kole Weigel in his championship match.
Bryce Karlin was able to win the 120-pound division. He won his first match 4-1 before winning his next two matches by pinfall. He won a 6-3 decision in his fourth match. In his championship match, Karlin scored a pinfall win over Norris' Mitchell Jacobs.
Cole Maschmann won the 152-pound division. He won a 14-4 major decision in his first match before winning his next two matches by pinfall. In his championship match, he won a 9-2 decision over Lexington's Rene Corado.
Torrance Keehn finished first in the 170-pound division. After a first round by, he won his next three matches by pinfall beofre scoring an 11-4 decision over North Platte's Luke Rathjen in the championship match.
Beatrice also had two runner-up finishes. Jarrett Koch finished runner-up in the 160-pound division. He won his first round match by pinfall before receiving a bye in the second round. He won a 15-5 major decision in the third round. In his championship match, he lost a 16-2 tech fall to Grand Island's Kolby Lukasiewicz.
Deegan Nelson finished runner-up in the 182-pound division. He won three of his first four matches by pinfall while also winning a 7-2 decision in the second round. In his championship match, Nelson lost a 5-4 decision to North Platte's Gavyn Brauer.
Beatrice got third place finishes from Kruse Williamson in the 145-pound division, Brock Ostdiek in the 195-pound division and Nolan Bahnson in the 220-pound division.
The Orangemen got a fourth place finishes from Colton Jelinek in the 126-pound division, a fifth place finish from Silas Benson in the 285-pound division and a sixth place finish from Tristan Reinke in the 113-pound division.
Norris got an individual championship from Dylan Meyer in the 220-pound division. Meyer won a sudden victory over Jack Lott of Marysville in his championship match. The Titans got a runner-up finish from Dane Van Cleave in the 285-pound division. Van Cleave lost by pinfall in his championship match to Michael Isele of Grand Island.
Norris' Benjamin Schoenbeck finished third in the 170-pound division and Chase Eggleston finished third in the 126-pound division while Benjamin Stanley finished fourth in the 106-pound division, Caden Eggleston finished fourth in the 132-pound division, Joao Croteau finished fourth in the 160-pound division and Cooper Bice finished fourth in the 145-pound division.
Marysville got a runner-up finish from Jack Lott in the 220-pound division, a third place finish from Gable Fredrickson in the 113-pound division and a fourth place finish from Beau Wassenberg in the 182-pound division.
Beatrice will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to a dual at Nebraska City. They will then go to the Marysville Invite on Saturday.