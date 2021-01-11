Orangemen victorious at home invite

Bryce Karlin was able to win the 120-pound division. He won his first match 4-1 before winning his next two matches by pinfall. He won a 6-3 decision in his fourth match. In his championship match, Karlin scored a pinfall win over Norris' Mitchell Jacobs.

Cole Maschmann won the 152-pound division. He won a 14-4 major decision in his first match before winning his next two matches by pinfall. In his championship match, he won a 9-2 decision over Lexington's Rene Corado.

Torrance Keehn finished first in the 170-pound division. After a first round by, he won his next three matches by pinfall beofre scoring an 11-4 decision over North Platte's Luke Rathjen in the championship match.

Beatrice also had two runner-up finishes. Jarrett Koch finished runner-up in the 160-pound division. He won his first round match by pinfall before receiving a bye in the second round. He won a 15-5 major decision in the third round. In his championship match, he lost a 16-2 tech fall to Grand Island's Kolby Lukasiewicz.

Deegan Nelson finished runner-up in the 182-pound division. He won three of his first four matches by pinfall while also winning a 7-2 decision in the second round. In his championship match, Nelson lost a 5-4 decision to North Platte's Gavyn Brauer.