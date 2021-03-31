Orangemen win big over Fairbury

In the top of the fifth, Aiden Russell and Reis were both hit by pitches. After a double steal, Russell would score on Burroughs' ground out to make it 8-3.

The Orangemen would add four more in the top of the sixth. Timmerman, Zabokrtsky and Zane Hoffman all walked to load the bases with one out. Russell then walked to force in a run and a sacrifice fly by Reis made it 10-3. Dylan Roeder's two RBI double made it 12-3.

Beatrice piled on nine runs in the seventh inning. With one out, Deboer walked, Timmerman singled and Zabokrtsky was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Cayden Eggert's two RBI single made it 14-3. Back-to-back RBI singles by Reis and Roeder made it 16-3. Deegan Nelson then reached on an error, which scored another run. Adam Erikson then blasted a grand slam home run to make it 21-3, which would be the final score.

DeBoer pitched five innings for Beatrice, giving up three runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out six and walking three. Elijah Mangnall pitched two innings, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out three and walking one.

Beatrice had 11 hits in the game. Reis led the way with three singles, two RBI's and two runs scored. Deboer had a double and a single and Roeder had a double, a single, three RBI's and two runs scored.