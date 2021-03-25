Orangemen win home opener over Hastings

The bottom of the order got it done for Beatrice Thursday night in their home opener against Hastings.
The Orangemen beat the Tigers 8-1 at Christenson Field in Beatrice.
Qwin Zabokrtsky had a three-run home run and two runs scored in the game while Eli Mangnall had a double, three RBI's and a run scored. Connor Hamilton had a double and a single in the game.
Those three batters made up the bottom third of the order for Beatrice.
The Orangemen had a golden opportunity to break the game open early when Will Reimer, Austin Burroughs and Adam DeBoer all walked to load the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the first inning. .
Tucker Timmernan grounded into a double play that scored one run. Caleb Jobman then walked, but a strikeout would end the inning with just that one run scoring.
Hastings would get their first two batters on in the top of the second and a sacrifice bunt moved those runners to second and third. A strikeout and a fly out would end the inning, though, with no runs scoring.
Beatrice would add a run in the bottom of the second. Qwin Zabokrtsky led off with a walk and moved to second on a passed ball. Connor Hamilton followed that up with a single to put runners at first and third.
Elijah Mangnall's sacrifice fly to left field brought in Zabokrtsky, making it 2-0.
Hastings stranded two more runners in the top of the third, but Beatrice went down in order in the bottom of the third.
In the top of the fourth, Hastings loaded the bases with nobody out. The Orangemen looked like they might get out of the jam after a strikeout and a ground out. A walk would force a run in, though, making it 2-1.
Beatrice's offense would rally for three runs in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Zabokrtsky walked and Connor Hamilton doubled to put runners at second and third.
Both would score on Mangnall's two RBI double to make it 4-1. Will Reimer then bunted and reached on an error, which allowed one more to score making it 5-1.
The Orangemen would blow it open in the fifth inning. Caleb Jobman led off with a walk and Brody Nelson singled before Zabokrtsky connected for a three run home run to make it 8-1.
Hastings would fail to get a runner past second base in each of the next two innings, making the final score 8-1.
Billy Humphrey pitched the first 3.2 innings for Beatrice, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out four and walking three. Zabokrtsky pitched 2.1 innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out three and walking one. Adam Deboer pitched a scoreless seventh inning, striking out two.