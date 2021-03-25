Orangemen win home opener over Hastings

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elijah Mangnall's sacrifice fly to left field brought in Zabokrtsky, making it 2-0.

Hastings stranded two more runners in the top of the third, but Beatrice went down in order in the bottom of the third.

In the top of the fourth, Hastings loaded the bases with nobody out. The Orangemen looked like they might get out of the jam after a strikeout and a ground out. A walk would force a run in, though, making it 2-1.

Beatrice's offense would rally for three runs in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Zabokrtsky walked and Connor Hamilton doubled to put runners at second and third.

Both would score on Mangnall's two RBI double to make it 4-1. Will Reimer then bunted and reached on an error, which allowed one more to score making it 5-1.

The Orangemen would blow it open in the fifth inning. Caleb Jobman led off with a walk and Brody Nelson singled before Zabokrtsky connected for a three run home run to make it 8-1.

Hastings would fail to get a runner past second base in each of the next two innings, making the final score 8-1.