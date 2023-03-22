It was a chilly night for the Beatrice baseball season opener Tuesday and the Orangemen were able to come away with a win.

Beatrice defeated Ralston 9-3 at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

Jaxson Blackburn pitched the first four innings for Beatrice, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits while striking out one and walking three.

Gage Wolter pitched three innings, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out three and walking one.

Ralston did strike first with a run in the top of the second inning. A walk and two runs led to the run, giving the Rams an early 1-0 lead.

Beatrice would get two runs in the bottom of the second. With one out, Kale Koch reached on an error and Josh Buhr walked. The runners advanced on a passed ball.

One run scored on another passed ball and Wolter's infield single allowed another run to score, giving Beatrice their first lead at 2-1.

The Orangemen left a runner stranded at third in the bottom of the third. Ralston regained the lead in the top of the fourth. A walk, a hit batsman and two singles led to the two runs, making it 3-2.

Ralston still had runners at second and third, but Beatrice would get out of the inning with no further damage done.

Beatrice regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Buhr led off by reaching second base on an error and then stole third. Wolter then walked and was replaced by courtesy runner John Riesen. A passed ball allowed Buhr to score, tying the game. Luke Feist's sacrifice fly made it 4-3.

The Orangemen got three more big runs in the bottom of the fifth. Noah Jobman led off with a walk and Koch singled. Collin Mangnall, who came into run for Jobman, stole third and then scored on an RBI single by Buhr, making it 5-3.

Koch would later score on Austin Baldwin's ground out. Feist's RBI single made it 7-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, Beatrice picked up two more insurance run. Deegan Nelson led off the inning with an infield single. Nelson then stole second and eventually scored on an error.

Mangnall, who came into run for Jobman after he reached on an error, stole second and third and then scored on a wild pitch, making it 9-3.

Ralston tried to rally in the top of the seventh, but left runners stranded on second and third, making the final score 9-3.

Beatrice had seven hits in the game -- all singles. Nelson, Koch, Buhr, Wolter, Baldwin and Feist all had one single each.

The Orangemen benefited from five walks and six Ralston errors.

Beatrice is 1-0 on the season and will be in action again Thursday when they host Hastings at 4:30 p.m.