Orangemen win thriller to advance to state semis

LINCOLN -- Beatrice's never-say-die attitude that became so familiar during their state championship run last season reared it head again on Monday in the quarterfinals of this year's state tournament.

The Orangemen, seeded No. 6 in Class B, defeated third-seeded Scottsbluff 38-35 to advance to Wednesday's semifinals.

Beatrice had to come from behind to get it done. An 11-0 run by Scottsbluff to start the third quarter put the Orangemen in a deep hole. They were able to slowly crawl their way out of it, but were still trailing 35-33 with 50 seconds remaining in the game.

On the ensuing possession, Shelton Crawford was left open in the corner and he was able to knock down the go-ahead three pointer with 26.2 seconds left, sending the Beatrice faithful in attendance into a frenzy.

Scottsbluff still had a chance, but the Beatrice defense forced a turnover and was able to pass the ball up the court to Luke Feist, who scored with 5.9 seconds left, bringing another roar from the Beatrice crowd.

Scottsbluff's last second off-balanced three pointer missed its mark, sealing thee win for the Orangemen.

Beatrice Coach Clark Ribble said he knew his team had a comeback in them.

"I see these guys in practice every day and we've had 70 practices," Ribble said. "And they hate to lose. Our kids just hate to lose. So there was never a time we felt panicked or pressured, we just knew we had to pick up the tempo a bit and find some open shots. These kids just played their butts off and fought tough the whole game."

Ribble said Crawford's three pointer was great to see, especially considering he had been struggling throughout the game.

"Shelton had not been shooting the ball well earlier in the game,' Ribble said. "So to see him have the confidence to shoot that ball -- that's what energized us. We try to instill confidence and tell them what they can do. We know Shelton is a lights-out shooter, so I think instilling that confidence in him really paid off because he had the confidence to go out and make that."

After the defensive stop on the ensuing possession, the pass up the court was nearly stolen back by Scottsbluff, but it somehow got through.

"The basketball Gods were just on our side," Ribble said. "We got the turnover, then got it over to Crew (Meints) who got it up to Luke (Feist) for a lay up, which put us up by three and that was a huge play."

Beatrice had been dealing with foul trouble for most of the game. Elliot (Jurgens) and Tucker (Timmerman) had to sit more than usual in the first half due to foul trouble. Then, Timmerman picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter, but Ribble elected to stick with him.

It was a decision that paid off as Timmerman never did pick up his fifth foul.

"You've got to play with your dogs," Ribble said. "Tucker played great in the first quarter for us. I just think in that situation, you have to roll with your guys. Elliot also had four fouls late, but we're not going to sit our best players on the bench and watch us lose. If we're going to go down, we're going to go down with our best players on the court."

Despite the foul trouble, Timmerman still led the way for Beatrice with 12 points while Luke Feist was also in double figures with 10 points. Jurgens had eight points, including six during a crucial stretch late in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter when Beatrice got back into it.

Crew Meints had five points while Crawford's clutch fourth quarter three pointer was his only points of the game.

Beatrice will now play in a semifinal game at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday against No. 2 seed Omaha Roncalli (20-4) at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

"It feels great to be moving on," Ribble said. "The kids have worked really hard for this opportunity, so we're excited to go play Roncalli on Wednesday and have another practice tomorrow."

For more photos from this game, see Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun

