Orangemen win top 10 battle over Aurora

The Beatrice boys basketball team controlled things from start to finish in a top 10 battle against Aurora.

The Orangemen, ranked No. 5 in the Class B preseason ratings, beat No. 8 Aurora 44-30 Saturday at the Ozone in Beatrice.

The Beatrice defense gave up just two points in the first quarter as they built an 11-2 lead. They led 23-10 at half.

A 13-3 run by Crete in the third quarter made it a five point game, but Beatrice was able to get things back on track in the fourth quarter to win 40-28.

Beatrice Coach Clark Ribble said it was a good win a against a good Aurora team who brought back some great players from last year.

"Our defense keyed our offense," Ribble said. "We weren't clicking really well offensively in the first quarter, but when you can hold them to two points, that allows you to build momentum and build a lead. I thought the kids did a good job sticking with the game plan."

Ribble said the 13-3 run by Crete in the third quarter was because his team wasn't getting to help side, which led to easy baskets for the Cardinals.

The head coach opted to not call a timeout, though, saying he trusted his team to get through the adversity.

"I trust our kids that we will have a grinder possession in that moment where we make a play, or get a stop," Ribble said. "We had a possession where we moved the ball for about 30 second and Shelton (Crawford) hit a wide open three, which pushed the lead back to nine. That just propelled our team."

The shot by Crawford was one of three total three pointers he made in the game, finishing with 11 points.

"Shelton got a lot better playing on our scout team last year," Ribble said. "He was always the shooter on the other team and he gained a lot of confidence being that guy against our varsity. This summer, Shelton was at a lot of things with our team and shot a lot of threes and now he's stepping into a role at the varsity level and he's become a very confident shooter and a good player."

Crew Meints had had 13 points in the game, making him the team's high scorer for the second time this year.

Ribble said losing five seniors off of last year's team required some kids to step up this year. Meints has been one of those players so far this year.

"Crew is a terrific driver," Ribble said. "He gets to positions where we know he's going to score. He's been doing that since playing in Hoops. He uses his leverage and body strength to get lay ups. We tell him to just be himself and do what you've always done and he's doing that. He's also added a three point shot to his arsenal. He was just great today."

Elliot Jurgens had nine points for Beatrice while Tucker Timmerman had eight and Domink Salazar had three.

Beatrice improves to 3-0 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they host Platteview.

Sunland boys scores FAIRBURY 35, THAYER CENTRAL 32, OT Fairbury 4 7 6 11 7 -- 35 Thayer Central 3 4 10 11 4 -- 32 Fairbury--stats not provided. Thayer Central--stats not provided. FREEMAN 58, FALLS CITY 24 Falls City 5 6 8 5 -- 24 Freeman 13 14 19 12 -- 58 Falls City--Butrick 5, Farmer 3, Strauss 14, Eickhoff 2. Freeman--Ruse 22, Vetrovsky 1, Mahler 3, Delhay 6, Vetrovsky 13, Anderson 4, Jennings 2, Niles 7. JCC 66, PAWNEE CITY 44 Pawnee City 12 7 18 7 -- 44 JCC 16 20 13 17 -- 66 Pawnee City--Pierce 3, K. Ghyra 12, Bowhay 5, Farwell 8, Marteney 3, B. Ghyra 2, Osborne 11. Johnson County Central--Holthus 15, Duncan 8, Speckmann 3, Barras-Carnagey 5, Ludemann 5, Schuster 8, Valles 3, Jones 11, Rivera 8. RALSTON 59, NORRIS 51 Ralston 17 8 6 28 -- 59 Norris 12 12 18 9 -- 51 Ralston--Harrington 17, Hoffman 11, O'Brien 5, Buettenback 10, Farrell 14, Courtney 2. Norris--Hobza 11, Hausmann 3, Boesinger 8, Klein 3, Hoehne 16, Wubbels 10. TRI COUNTY 31, CENTENNIAL 29 Tri County 7 11 6 7 -- 31 Centennial 8 10 6 5 -- 29 Tri County--Bales 5, Siems 8, Jantzen 11, Weichel 5, Jansen 2. Centennial--Nisly 6, Hirschfeld 4, Bargen 19. WILBER-CLATONIA 46, SUPERIOR 33 Wilber-Clatonia 11 12 12 11 -- 46 Superior 11 11 2 9 -- 33 Wilber-Clatonia--Skleba 5, Broz 4, Pulliam 2, Kuhlmann 10, Combs 14, Harms 3, Kreshel 8. Superior--Theis 8, Grassman 4, Miller 6, Baumbach 3, Meyer 3, Schnakenberg 9. CROSS COUNTY 68, MERIDIAN 28 Cross County 15 12 25 16 -- 68 Meridian 10 6 6 6 -- 28 Cross County--Seim 6, Miller 5, Lundstrom 2, Hollinger 7, Hild 2, Mickey 2, Hollinger 16, Lindbburg 2, Noyd 20, Elgin 6. Meridian--Niederklein 1, Escobar 4, Rut 8, Dennis 13, Kumpf 2. DILLER-ODELL 49, STERLING 29 Sterling 9 4 8 8 -- 29 Diller-Odell 20 12 6 11 -- 49 Sterling--Mcauliffe 14, Heir 9, Richardson 4, Leonard 2. Diller-Odell--Sutton 14, Warren 6, Morgan 6, Ebeling 5, Arnold 5, Lyons 5, Vitosh 3, Folkers 4, Engelman 1. ELKHORN 36, NORRIS 33 Norris 0 8 16 9 -- 33 Elkhorn 9 8 8 11 -- 36 Norris--Hobza 5, Hausmann 4, Boesinger 5, Hoehne 13, Wubbels 6. Elkhorn--Bertucci 8, Prince 15, Yungtum 4, D. Petersen 9. FREEMAN 46, FILLMORE CENTRAL 32 Freeman 14 11 10 11 -- 46 Fillmore Central 13 5 6 8 -- 32 Freeman--Ruse 29, Delhay 4, Vetrovsky 4, Jurgens 6, Niles 3. Fillmore Central--Kimbrough 7, Theobald 2, Tweedy 2, Wolf 2, Lauby 19. LOURDES CC 47, HTRS 33 HTRS 8 5 15 5 -- 33 Lourdes CC 6 17 9 15 -- 47 HTRS--Knudson 6, Hunzeker 3, Dunlap 4, Schaardt 18, Stalder 2. Lourdes CC--Miller 20, Lee 11, Funke 2, Esser 14. MILFORD 40, FAIRBURY 35 Fairbury 14 2 11 8 -- 35 Milford 14 8 6 12 -- 40 Fairbury--Smith 16, Grizzle 4, Biehl 11, Martin 4. Milford--Weyand 11, Roth 4, Baack 9, Girmus 3, Stutzman 9, Schluckebier 4. TRI COUNTY 44, SOUTHERN 35 Southern 5 3 12 15 -- 35 Tri County 10 9 11 14 -- 44 Southern--Saathoff 16, Kuol 13, Adams 5, Garrels 1. Tri County--Bales 5, Siems 21, Reynolds 4, Weichel 5, Sasse 2, Janssen 7. Sunland girls scores CENTENNIAL 53, TRI COUNTY 26 Tri County 3 7 7 9 -- 26 Centennial 13 10 19 11 -- 53 Tri County--Scherling 4, Stokebrand 9, Clark 7, Koch 2, Drewes 1, Johnson 1, Smith 2. Home team--Horne 1, Fehlhafer 2, Naber 6, Brandenburgh 7, Menze 4, Payne 7, Stuhr 10, Heidtbrink 6, Bargen 10. FALLS CITY 42, FREEMAN 20 Falls City 13 14 14 1 -- 42 Freeman 2 3 5 10 -- 20 Falls City--Collier 3, Poppe 3, Jones 6, Armbruster 2, Scholl 13, Kirkendell 4, McNeely 4, Nolte 7. Freeman--Buhr 1, Haner 6, Winkle 2, Mahler 6, Holland 5. JCC 41, PAWNEE CITY 17 Pawnee City 8 0 1 8 -- 17 JCC 2 11 16 12 -- 41 Pawnee City--Branek 10, Blecha 2, Friedly 2, M. Lytle 3. Johnson County Central--Cabrales 4, Berkebile 6, Sterup 11, Rother 2, Swanda 7, Albrecht 9, Hanifeld 2. THAYER CENTRAL 35, FAIRBURY 23 Fairbury 7 7 2 7 -- 23 Thayer Central 14 5 8 8 -- 35 Fairbury--stats not provided. Thayer Central--Tietjen 9, Huhman 2, Bowman 4, Welch 2, Wiedel 5, Hergott 13. DILLER-ODELL 44, STERLING 41 Sterling 13 2 11 15 -- 41 Diller-Odell 11 10 10 13 -- 44 Sterling--Richardson 18, Ludemann 11, Harms 12. Diller-Odell--Meyerle 3, Swanson 7, Denner 8, Weers 22, Hennerberg 4. FREEMAN 41, FILLMORE CENTRAL 37 Freeman 10 12 7 12 -- 41 Fillmore Central 13 4 12 8 -- 37 Freeman--Buhr 2, D. Haner 5, Boyer 17, Winkle 6, Mahler 2, Holland 9. Fillmore Central--Engle 10, Nichols 11, Theis 13, Lichti 1, Gaston 2. LOURDES CC 52, HTRS 31 HTRS 2 9 8 12 -- 31 Lourdes CC 7 12 23 10 -- 52 HTRS--Howe 2, Schaardt 9, Leech 6, Hardesty 2, Bredemier 2, McNealy 6, Flynn 2, Goings 2. Lourdes CC--Gigi 2, Rodriguez 2, R. Bruggeman 6, Heng 7, Ragland 2, Meyer 17, Fulton 3, Benedict 1, Madison 12. MERIDIAN 46, CROSS COUNTY 39 Cross County 9 9 5 16 -- 39 Meridian 10 10 15 11 -- 46 Cross County--Lemburg 2, Peterson 19, Anderson 8, Kelley 3, Sandell 7. Meridian--Pribyl 5, Niederklein 3, Stewart 10, Kort 10, Schwisow 2, Ward 2, Schropfer 12, Dimas 2. MILFORD 40, FAIRBURY 24 Milford 10 6 12 12 -- 40 Fairbury 4 4 10 6 -- 24 Milford--Kontor 3, A. Roth 15, Miller 6, Yeackley 7, T. Roth 7, Watenpaugh 2. Fairbury--Mans 8, Robertson 4, McCord 12. NORRIS 60, ELKHORN 23 Norris 22 11 15 12 -- 60 Elkhorn 8 2 6 7 -- 23 Norris--stats not provided. Elkhorn--Karstens 2, Janvrin 5, Andersen 13, Beekman 1, Buddecke 2. PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 57, PAWNEE CITY 24 Pawnee City 8 5 4 7 -- 24 Parkview Christian 21 17 13 6 -- 57 Pawnee City--Little 4, Blecha 8, Friedly 4, Wiemers 6, Branek 2. Parkview Christian--Anderson 6, Chumber 8, De Sousa 10, Smith 6, Dos Santos 27.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.