Orangemen win Trailblazer Conference Championship

The Beatrice boys soccer team claimed the first ever Trailblazer Conference Tournament Championship Tuesday at the House of Orange.

Rudy Cuevas' penalty kick with less than eight minutes remaining in the second overtime period against Ralston found the back of the net Tuesday night.

That goal broke a 0-0 tie. Beatrice would be able to hold off Ralston in the waning minutes of the overtime period to win 1-0 and claim that inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament Title.

Beatrice Coach Dave Henning said the win over Ralston is a big one for the Beatrice soccer program.

"For the team to win not only the first ever Trailblazer Conference Tournament, but also win the first conference championship in program history is an amazing accomplishment," Henning said. "I could not be more proud of the boys. They continue to impress me every game. It is a group that is willing to work and work and work. They never give up and they never get down on themselves or each other."

Henning said Ralston is a very good team that dominated the first half of play, but said his team was able to hang tough to keep the score 0-0.