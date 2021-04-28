Orangemen win Trailblazer Conference Championship

The Beatrice boys soccer team claimed the first ever Trailblazer Conference Tournament Championship Tuesday at the House of Orange.
Rudy Cuevas' penalty kick with less than eight minutes remaining in the second overtime period against Ralston found the back of the net Tuesday night.
That goal broke a 0-0 tie. Beatrice would be able to hold off Ralston in the waning minutes of the overtime period to win 1-0 and claim that inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament Title.
Beatrice Coach Dave Henning said the win over Ralston is a big one for the Beatrice soccer program.
"For the team to win not only the first ever Trailblazer Conference Tournament, but also win the first conference championship in program history is an amazing accomplishment," Henning said. "I could not be more proud of the boys. They continue to impress me every game. It is a group that is willing to work and work and work. They never give up and they never get down on themselves or each other."
Henning said Ralston is a very good team that dominated the first half of play, but said his team was able to hang tough to keep the score 0-0.
He said Beatrice's fitness came up big in the second half as they grew into the game. The match went to overtime, but both teams were still scoreless after the first overtime.
Beatrice then got their golden opportunity when they were awarded a penalty kick in the second overtime.
"When we got the penalty kick in the final period of OT, I knew Rudy Cuevas would put it away," Henning said. "He is a very technically gifted PK kicker. We were able to then hold on for the win."
The Orangemen reached the championship game by defeating Nebraska City 2-0 on Monday at the House of Orange.
Henning said his team played a great game against the Pioneers.
"We possess the ball well and did what we needed to do in order to beat a very well organized Nebraska City team."
Devin Smith scored the first goal of the game in the first half. He headed in a ball off a corner kick.
"Devin Smith's header is one of the best you will ever see in Class B soccer," Henning said. "His leaping ability and his competitive nature made that goal. It was beautiful."
Selvin Flores-Acosta scored the other goal in the match against Nebraska City.
"Selvin also played a great game and was able to score on a nice low cross from Michael Roschewski," Henning said. "I was very pleased with the performance from the entire team."
Beatrice's record is now 12-2 on the season and their attention now turns to subdistricts. The tournament starts on Monday, but matchups have not been announced yet.