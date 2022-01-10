Orangemen wrestlers dominate home invite

The Beatrice wrestling team had little trouble capturing the Beatrice Invitational team championship on Saturday.

The Orangemen finished with 289.5 points, which put them ahead of runner-up Lexington's 199 points and third place Marysville's 172.5 points.

Beatrice had four individual champions on the day. Bryce Karlin scored five straight pinfall wins to capture the 126-pound championship. Cole Maschmann won three straight matches by pinfall before winning a 2-1 decision over McCook's Alex Anthony in the final round to win the 160-pound division.

Deegan Nelson scored four straight pinfall wins to capture the 182-pound division and Brock Ostdiek won four straight matches by pinfall in the 220-pound division before winning a 6-5 decision in his championship match over Brandon Kabourek of Omaha Gross.

Beatrice got runner-up finishes from Colton Jelinek in the 132-pound division, Kruse Williamson in the 145-pound division, Brett Powers in the 152-pound division, Torrance Keehn in the 170-pound division an d Alex Maye in the 285-pound division.

Ian Roschewski finished third in the 106-pound division, Tristan Reinke finished third in the 120-pound division, Collin Mangnall finished third in the 138-pouind division and Dalton Nauman finished fourth in the 195-pound division.

The Beatrice girls also competed at the invite and finished fourth out of 15 teams.

Jordyn Kleveland finished runner-up in the 100-pound division while Morgan Maschmann finished third in the 114-pouind division and Kristyanna Dibbles finished third in the 152-pound division.

Raquel Moore finished fourth at 120 and Megan Powers finished fourth at 126. Ashton Hofeling finished eighth at 114 and Olivia Hatzenbuehler finished ninth at 138.

The Marysville boys finished third at the Beatrice Invite. Beau Wassenberg finished first in the 195-pound division and Garrison Craig finished first in the 285-pound division.

The Bulldogs also got a runner-up finish from Carter Trimble at 126 and third place finishes from Ian Detimore at 145, Jacob Haefele at 170 and Juandre Walton at 220.

The Marysville girls got a first place finish from Ella Johnson in the 138-pound division.

The Norris boys finished fourth and got first place finishes from Chase Eggleston at 132, Caden Eggleston at 138, Cooper Bice at 145 and Cooper Spaulding at 170. They got a runner-up finish from Benjamin Schoenbeck at 182 and a third place finish from Brigham Schoenbeck at 152.

The Johnson County Central girls got a first place finish from Jocelyn Prado at 100 and Rita Ceballos at 145.

The Beatrice boys wrestling team will be in action again on Thursday when they host a dual with Nebraska City. The Beatrice girls will travel to the Nebraska City Invite on Saturday.

BEATRICE INVITATIONAL BOYS TEAM SCORES: Beatrice 289½, Lexington 199, Marysville, Mo. 172½, Norris 167, Lincoln Northeast 130, Omaha South 115, Omaha Gross Catholic 73½, McCook 26½. BOYS UNBEATEN WRESTLERS: 106--Naylor, Lexington, 4-0; 113--Thorell, Lexington, 2-0; 120--Shaner, Lincoln Northeast, 5-0; 126--Karlin, Beatrice, 5-0; 132--Ch. Eggleston, Norris, dec. Jelinek, Beatrice, 11-2; 138--Ca. Eggleston, Norris, 5-0; 145--Bice, Norris, 4-0; 152--Navarrete, Lexington, 4-0; 160--Maschmann, Beatrice, 4-0; 170--Spaulding, Norris, 4-0; 182--Nelson, Beatrice, 4-0; 195--Wassenburg, Marysville, 4-0; 220--Ostdiek, Beatrice, 5-0; 285--Craig, Marysville, 3-0. GIRLS TEAM SCORES: West Point-Beemer 199, Omaha Marian 113½, Lexington 108, Beatrice 90, Weeping Water 72, Platteview 71½, Crete 71, Johnson County Central 66, Bennington 65, Sabetha, Kan. 48, Omaha South 44, Marysville, Mo. 41, Centura 33½, Waverly 17, Fairbury 13. GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 100--Prado, Johnson County Central, 3-0; 107--Peacher, Bennington, pinned Wilson, Weeping Water, 1:28; 114--Figueroa, West Point-Beemer, pinned Perez, Lexington, 4:18; 120--Cervantes, West Point-Beemer, pinned Jeffrey, Platteview, 1:28; 126--Kuester, West Point-Beemer, pinned Arndt, Centura, 1:36; 132--Sutton, Weeping Water, dec. Halovska, Omaha South, 7-1; 138--Johnson, Marysville, pinned Nelson, Crete, 4:26; 145--Ceballos, Johnson County Central, pinned Joseph, Omaha Marian, 0:30; 152--Prochaska, Omaha Marian, pinned Adame, Crete, 1:08; 165--Miserez, West Point-Beemer, pinned Wells, Omaha Marian, 2:32; 185--Hinneh, Omaha Marian, 2-0; 235--Paach, West Point-Beemer, 2-0.

