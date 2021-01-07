Orangemen wrestlers fall to Hastings

Beatrice came up just short in a dual against a tough Hastings opponent Thursday night at the Ozone in Beatrice.
In their final home dual of the season, the Orangemen fell to Hastings 39-35.
Beatrice Coach Jordan Johnson said he's not overly disappointed with the loss considering Hastings is a top team in Class B.
"I'm frustrated, but not really about the loss, but about how we wrestled," Johnson said. "February is the end goal where we want to perform at our best. Tonight was kind of a step back, but Hastings is a great program with a great dual team and we were right there. We had a few things not go our way this dual, but I'm still proud of most the guys. I was a little hard on them afterward, but I was still proud of them."
The dual started in the 170-pound division and Beatrice's Torrance Keehn was able to score a 13-4 major decision over Hastings' Jackson Phelps to give the Orangemen an early 4-0 lead.
In the 182-pound division, Deegan Nelson followed that up with a pinfall win 21 seconds into the match over Conner Wademan, extending the Beatrice lead to 10-0.
Brock Ostdiek then won by pinfall over Hastings' Jacob Lopez in the 195-pound division, making the score 16-0.
Hastings would go on a six match winning streak after that, four of which came by pinfall. Blake Davis started the run with a pinfall win over Beatrice's Nolan Bahnson in the 220-pouind division and Blaine Hamik followed that up with a pinfall win over Beatrice's Silas Benson at 285.
Hastings received a forfeit at the 106-ound division. Hunter Anderson then scored a second round pinfall win over Beatrice's Tristan Reinke in the 113-pound division.
In the 120-pound division, Hastings' Markus Miller won by pinfall over Beatrice's Bryce Karlin. In the 126-pound division, Tucker Adams won a 6-2 decision over Colton Jelinek, bringing the score to 33-16.
Drew Arnold, who is ranked No. 1 in Class B in the 132-pound division, finally ended the run with a pinfall win over Elijah Johnson.
Trevor Reinke, who is ranked No. 1 in Class B in the 138-pound division, won an 11-0 major decision over Blake Kile, making the score 33-26.
"Drew (Arnold) and Trevor (Reinke) went out and did what they were supposed to do," Johnson said. "They lead the way for us. They push the pace and they just go out and do what they're supposed to."
Hastings notched their final win of the night in the 145-pound division when Landon Weidner won by pinfall over Beatrice's Kruse Williamson, making the score 39-26.
Cole Maschmann, who is ranked No. 5 in Class B in the 152-pound division, won a sudden victory over Hastings' No. 6 ranked Jett Samuelson to make it 39-29.
"Cole was kind of fighting through some things tonight and he battled a win out," Johnson said."
Jarrett Koch wrapped up the night with a pinfall win over Hastings' Brayden Lockling in the 160-pound division, making the final score 39-35.
Johnson said the team has to keep improving and said that starts with holding each other accountable.
"And our guys do that for the most part," Johnson said. "But we had someone miss weight tonight and we got pinned a few times when we shouldn't have. You can't do that against good teams."
Beatrice will be in action again on Saturday when they host the Beatrice Invite. North Platte is ranked No. 2 in Class A and Grand Island is ranked No. 4 in Class A and both are coming to Beatrice.
Johnson said the 132-pound division will have the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Class B in Drew Arnold as well as No. 2 ranked wrestler in Class A. The 138-pound division will have the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Class B in Trevor Reinke as well as the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Class A.
He said that will be just a few of the marquee weight classes on Saturday.
"There will be a lot of top ranked kids here and a lot of top ranked teams," Johnson said. "It should be a lot of fun."