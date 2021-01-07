Orangemen wrestlers fall to Hastings

Beatrice came up just short in a dual against a tough Hastings opponent Thursday night at the Ozone in Beatrice.

In their final home dual of the season, the Orangemen fell to Hastings 39-35.

Beatrice Coach Jordan Johnson said he's not overly disappointed with the loss considering Hastings is a top team in Class B.

"I'm frustrated, but not really about the loss, but about how we wrestled," Johnson said. "February is the end goal where we want to perform at our best. Tonight was kind of a step back, but Hastings is a great program with a great dual team and we were right there. We had a few things not go our way this dual, but I'm still proud of most the guys. I was a little hard on them afterward, but I was still proud of them."

The dual started in the 170-pound division and Beatrice's Torrance Keehn was able to score a 13-4 major decision over Hastings' Jackson Phelps to give the Orangemen an early 4-0 lead.

In the 182-pound division, Deegan Nelson followed that up with a pinfall win 21 seconds into the match over Conner Wademan, extending the Beatrice lead to 10-0.

Brock Ostdiek then won by pinfall over Hastings' Jacob Lopez in the 195-pound division, making the score 16-0.