Orangemen wrestlers fall to Hastings

The Beatrice wrestling team dropped a home dual to Class B No. 2 Hastings Thursday night.

The dual was wrestled on the stage of the Hevelone Center at Beatrice High School and the Orangemen fell 46-27.

The meet started with the 182-pound division, where Hasting's Zander Lockling was able to score a 7-3 decision over Beatrice's Hayden Richards.

Beatrice got on the board in the 195-pound division when Deegan Nelson got a pin of Hasting's Conner Wademan.

In the 220-pound division, Hastings' Kelyn Jones got a pinfall over Gavyn Rhoden to give Hastings a 9-6 lead. The Tigers' Blaine Hamik then got a pinfall win over Beatrice's Taeko Glynn to make it 15-6.

Beatrice would win the next two matches. At 106, Talon Belding won a 7-4 decision over Hastings' Emmet Kelley. Cole Karlin then won by pin in the 113-pound division over Hastings' Zane Thomsen to tie the dual at 15-15.

In the 120-pound division, Hastings' Braden Kort got a pinfall win over Beatrice's Gavin Vanover. The Tigers' Tucker Adams then got a 15-3 major decision over Beatrice's Tristan Reinke in the 126-pound division to make it 25-15.

In the 132-pound division, Hastings' Cameron Brumbaugh won a 16-2 major decision over Collin Mangnall. At 138, Drake Anderson won by pin over Beatrice's Jordan Creek to extend the Hastings lead to 35-15.

At 145, Jaden Meyer of Hastings won his match over Jace Hanshaw by pin to extend the lead to 41-15.

The Orangemen would win the next two matches by pinfall. At 152, Caden Eggleston won by pin over Hastings' Elijah Johnson and at 160, Kruse Williamson won by pin over Hastings' Logan Clark.

In the final match of the night, Hastings' Landon Weidner won a 15-0 tech fall over Beatrice's Merrick Johnson, making the final score 46-27.

The Beatrice boys will host their home wrestling invite on Saturday at Beatrice High School. The Beatrice girls are also hosting their home invite on Friday. For results from both, see Tuesday's Daily Sun.