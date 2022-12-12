Orangemen wrestlers finish 2nd at Crete Invite

CRETE -- The Beatrice wrestling team came away with a second place finish at the Crete Invite.

There were 15 total teams at the tournament and Beatrice's team score of 183 was bested only by Omaha Bryan's 183. Lincoln North Star finished third with a team score of 129.5.

The Orangemen had three individual champions. Caden Eggleston was able to win the 152-pound division and picked up his 100th career win in the process. Eggleston defeated Omaha Bryan's Jordan Juma by pin in the championship match.

Tristan Reinke was able to win the 126-pound division for the Orangemen. He defeated Omaha Bryan's Ross Bratetic by pin in his championship match.

Cole Karlin was able to win the 113-pound division. He won a 6-5 decision over Crete's Wyatt Clarke in his championship match.

Beatrice had two runner-up finishes on Saturday. Deegan Nelson finished runner-up in the 195-pound division. Nelson also picked up his 100th career win in his second match of the day. In his championship match, he lost an 8-4 decision to Hunter Oborny of Milford.

Collin Mangnall finished runner-up in the 132-pound division. He lost a 5-4 decision to Wilber-Clatonia's Iverson Mejia in his championship match.

Beatrice got a third place finish from Merrick Johnson in the 170-pound division. Talon Belding finished fourth in the 106-pound division and fifth place finishes from Gavin Vanover in the 120-pound division and Silas Benson in the 285-pound division.

The Beatrice wrestling team will return to action on Tuesday when they host a dual with Crete starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Wilber-Clatonia boys were able to finish fourth in the team standings with a score of 128.5.

In addition to Iverson Mejia's championship in the 132-pound division, Zaiyahn Ornelas finished first in the 106-pound division. He defeated Omaha Bryan's Abdiraham Unle by pin in the championship.

Keith Kvasnicka finished runner-up in the 285-pound division for the Wolverines. He lost his championship match by pinfall to Fairbury's Drake Richtarik.

Wilber-Clatonia's Grant Eschiti finished third in the 113-pound division, Zander Baker finished fourth in the 152-pound division and Lane Vesely finished fifth in the 160-pound division.

The Fairbury boys finished fifth in the team standings with a score of 110.

In addition to Richtarik's championship in the 285-pound division, Noah Hyson was able to win the 220-pound division with a 3-2 win over Lincoln North Star's Dallas Paxton in the finals.

The Jeffs got third place finishes from Dalton VanLaningham in the 132-pound division and Connor Gerths in the 145-pound division. Spencer Weers finished fifth in the 126-pound division.

Norris finished 10th in the team standings with a score of 88.

Benjamin Schoenbeck won the 182-pound division for the Titans. He defeated Ralston's Anthony Baughman by pin in the championship match.

Norris got fourth place finishes from Brigham Schoenbeck in the 145-pound division, Cooper Bice in the 170-pound division and Eric Hall in the 195-pound division. Colson McNabb finished sixth in the 106-pound division.