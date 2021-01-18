Orangemen wrestlers finish 2nd at JayHusker

MARYSVILLE, Kan. -- The Beatrice wrestling team traveled across the border to Marysville on Saturday and competed in the annual JayHusker Tournament.

Beatrice finished second out of 14 teams. They had a team score of 203, which was only bested by Shawnee Heights' 209 points. Clay Center was third with 145, Augusta was fourth with 138.5 and Beloit was fifth with 115.

The order of finish after that was Wamego, Marysville, Phillipsburg, Riley County, Salina Central, Sabetha, Wabaunsee, Onaga and Nemaha Central.

Beatrice had four individual champions at the meet. Drew Arnold finished first in the 132-pound division after winning a 4-3 decision over Salina Central's Slade Adam in the championship match. Arnold also received the Outstanding Wrestler honor for the tournament.

Trevor Reinke, who is a defending state champion, won the 138-pound division at the JayHusker Invite. He won his championship match by pin over Nick Cruickshawk of Wamego.

Cole Maschmann won the championship in the 152-pound division after scoring a 7-1 decision over Clay Center's Tucker Jackson in his championship match.

Deegan Nelson won the 182-pound division. He won a 4-3 decision over Hayden Oviatt of Wamego in his championship match.