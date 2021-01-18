 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangemen wrestlers finish 2nd at JayHusker
View Comments

Orangemen wrestlers finish 2nd at JayHusker

{{featured_button_text}}

MARYSVILLE, Kan. -- The Beatrice wrestling team traveled across the border to Marysville on Saturday and competed in the annual JayHusker Tournament.

Beatrice finished second out of 14 teams. They had a team score of 203, which was only bested by Shawnee Heights' 209 points. Clay Center was third with 145, Augusta was fourth with 138.5 and Beloit was fifth with 115.

The order of finish after that was Wamego, Marysville, Phillipsburg, Riley County, Salina Central, Sabetha, Wabaunsee, Onaga and Nemaha Central.

Beatrice had four individual champions at the meet. Drew Arnold finished first in the 132-pound division after winning a 4-3 decision over Salina Central's Slade Adam in the championship match. Arnold also received the Outstanding Wrestler honor for the tournament.

Trevor Reinke, who is a defending state champion, won the 138-pound division at the JayHusker Invite. He won his championship match by pin over Nick Cruickshawk of Wamego.

Cole Maschmann won the championship in the 152-pound division after scoring a 7-1 decision over Clay Center's Tucker Jackson in his championship match.

Deegan Nelson won the 182-pound division. He won a 4-3 decision over Hayden Oviatt of Wamego in his championship match.

Beatrice got third place finishes from Gavin Vanover in the 106-pound division, Tristan Reinke in the 113-pound division, Bryce Karlin in the 120-pound division, Jarrett Koch in the 160-pound division, Torrance Keehn in the 170-pound division and Brock Ostdiek in the 195-pound division

Marysville got a first place finish from Jack Lott in the 220-pound division and a runner-up finish from Gable Frerickson on the 113-pound division.

The Beatrice wrestling team will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to a dual at Fairbury.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News