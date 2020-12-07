Orangemen wrestlers sweep Blair Invite

BLAIR -- The Beatrice wrestling team opened their season by winning the Blair Dual Invitational on Saturday.

The Orangemen faced host team Blair in the championship dual and defeated the Bears 38-33.

Scoring pinfall wins in the championship dual included Bryce Karlin in the 120-pound division, Drew Arnold in the 132-pound division and Deegan Nelson in the 182-pound division.

Jarrett Koch won a 6-2 decision in the 160-pound division, Torrance Keehn won an 18-3 tech fall in the 170-pound division and both Trevor Reinke and Nolan Bahnson won by forfeit in the 138-pound and 220-pound division respectively.

Beatrice had to win three duals to reach the championship dual. They opened with a 69-9 win over Arlington.

Picking up pinfall wins was Gavin Vanover at 106, Tristan Reinke at 113, Colton Jelinek at 126, Cole Maschmann at 152, Jarrett Koch at 160, Deegan Nelson at 182 and Nolan Bahnsen at 220.

Trevor Reinke won a 3-2 decision at 138 and Bryce Karlin, Drew Arnold, Brock Ostdiek and Zach Markey all won by forfeit.

In Beatrice's second dual, they defeated Tekamah-Herman 82-0. The Orangemen ran unopposed in nine weight classes.