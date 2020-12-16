Orangemen wrestlers take down Crete at home

Beatrice wrestling had a dominating performance against Crete Tuesday night in their first dual of the season.

Under the spotlight at the Ozone in Beatrice, the Orangemen defeated Crete 66-12.

Beatrice won the first nine matches of the night on their way to the win, including five by pinfall.

"I thought the kids wrestled really tough," said Beatrice Coach Jordan Johnson. "Our focus this year as been scoring points and also trying to keep our focus on February. In order to be where we want to be there, you just have to keep scoring, get better every time out and work on your stuff."

The dual started with the 132-pound division where senior Drew Arnold defeated Crete's Cesar Linares by pinfall 51 seconds into the match.

Defending state champion Trevor Reinke followed that up with a pin over Crete's Conner Lomax in the 138-pound division.

"Drew and Trevor wrestle tougher than anybody and they score a lot of points,"Johnson said. "Trevor is scoring more points this year and Drew has always scored a lot of points. They're both really getting after it and you can't have a better way of setting the tone than with those two weight classes because the rest of the team continues to feed off that."