Orangemen wrestlers take down Crete at home

Beatrice wrestling had a dominating performance against Crete Tuesday night in their first dual of the season.
Under the spotlight at the Ozone in Beatrice, the Orangemen defeated Crete 66-12.
Beatrice won the first nine matches of the night on their way to the win, including five by pinfall.
"I thought the kids wrestled really tough," said Beatrice Coach Jordan Johnson. "Our focus this year as been scoring points and also trying to keep our focus on February. In order to be where we want to be there, you just have to keep scoring, get better every time out and work on your stuff."
The dual started with the 132-pound division where senior Drew Arnold defeated Crete's Cesar Linares by pinfall 51 seconds into the match.
Defending state champion Trevor Reinke followed that up with a pin over Crete's Conner Lomax in the 138-pound division.
"Drew and Trevor wrestle tougher than anybody and they score a lot of points,"Johnson said. "Trevor is scoring more points this year and Drew has always scored a lot of points. They're both really getting after it and you can't have a better way of setting the tone than with those two weight classes because the rest of the team continues to feed off that."
In the 145-pound division, Jackson Miller scored a pinfall win over Crete's Anthony Frahm at the end of the second period to extend Beatrice's lead to 18-0.
Support Local Journalism
Cole Maschmann was next up for the Orangemen and he was able to get a 16-0 tech fall win over Crete's Emmanuel Valdovinos in the 152-pound division.
In the 160-pound division, Jarrett Koch scored a 11-2 major decision over Crete's Zachary Binder.
Torrance Keehn received a bye in the 170-pound division and Deegan Nelson managed to score a pinfall win over Crete's Henry Vicente in the 182-pound division to extend their lead to 39-0.
Brock Ostdiek received a forfeit in the 195-pound division before Nolan Bahnson scored a pinfall win over Kennedy Vicente Vasquez 49 seconds into his 220-pound match.
Crete got on the scoreboard in the 285-pound division when Ivery Hoyos won by pinfall over Beatrice's Zach Markey in the second period. Crete then received a forfeit in the 106-pound division.
Collin Mangnall was up next in the 113-pound division and he won a 2-0 decision over Crete's Wyatt Clarke.
"Collin winning 2-0 at 113 as a freshman was great to see," Johnson said. "Winning a 2-0 match is hard because sometimes you get nervous at the end of the match and do something dumb. I thought Collin wrestled really smart tonight."
Bryce Karlin won by pinfall over Crete's Marlon Gomez in the 120-pound division and Colton Jelinek won by pinfall over Lesnier Gomez in the 126-pound division to wrap up the night.
The Orangemen will be in action again this weekend when they travel to the Grand Island Invite.
"I like where our team is at early in this season," Johnson said. "The kids are doing what they need to do to stay safe and stay on the mat. They realize that to be where they want to be, they have do do some things --things they may not want to."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!