Orangemen wrestlers take down Fairbury in home finale

The Beatrice wrestling team took down Fairbury in their home finale Thursday night at the Ozone in Beatrice.

The Orangemen, wrestling under the spotlight, won the dual 57-21.

Beatrice Coach Jordan Johnson said the annual dual against Fairbury is always a tough one. He was happy with how his team went out and competed.

"The kids from both schools came out and wrestled hard tonight," Johnson said. "Fairbury has a great coaching staff and I respect Coach Garfield a lot and his kids wrestle hard, but I thought our kids came out and did what they needed to do to get ready."

The dual started with the 182-pound division with Beatrice's Deegan Nelson scoring a first period pinfall win over Fairbury's Ashton McCown.

"Deegan is just so strong and physical, when he decides he wants to get after it, it's hard to stop him," Johnson said. "He's had a really great year with just one hiccup."

Farirbury was able to even the score in the 195-pound division when Domenic Hyson got a first period pinfall win over Beatrice's Hayden Lattimer-Huntington.

Brock Ostdiek got Beatrice the lead back when he scored a first period pinfall win over Fairbury's Noah Hyson in the 220-pound division.

"Brock has really come along this year and has picked up 33 wins," Johnson said. "He just keeps getting better and better and he's really wrestling his best right now."

Fairbury would tie things up again, though, when Kazz Hyson got a first period pinfall win over Beatrice's Alex Maye in the 285-pound division.

Beatrice would forfeit the 106-pound division and Fairbury forfeited the 113-pound division, keeping the score tied at 18-18.

The Orangemen would get the lead back when Tristan Reinke won a 7-5 decision over Fairbury's Dalton Vanlaningham in the 120-pound division.

"Tristan got up early and then we just kind of relaxed a little bit on the bottom," Johnson said. "He's been wrestling really tough and has beaten some ranked kids, we just need to make sure we're focused for the entire match. But he was able to do what he needed to do here tonight to win the match."

In the 126-pound division, Bryce Karlin got a first period pinfall win over Fairbury's Spencer Weers.

"Bryce Karlin is having a great year and he's wrestling really tough," Johnson said. "We were kind of hoping he'd do something other than a cradle tonight, but we'll take it."

Fairbury would forfeit the 120-pound division to extend Beatrice's lead to 33-18.

Fairbury would get back in the win column when Connor Gerths got a 7-5 overtime victory over Beatrice's Collin Mangnall in the 138-pound division.

"Collin is bumping up two weight classes just to fill in for an injured kid," Johnson said. "So he's been undersized in all of his matches, but he's working hard and we're proud of his effort."

The Orangemen would win the last four matches. Kruse Williamson got the streak started with a first period pinfall win over Fairbury's Joryean Sturm in the 145-pound division.

"Kruse has been in and out of the lineup for various reasons, but he's really coming into his own," Johnson said. "I hope he can make a good push here down the stretch and be ready for districts."

In the 152-pound division, Brett Powers got a pinfall win over Jerik Johnson just as time was about to expire in the first period.

"This is Brett Powers' first year on varsity and you just love to see a senior stick with it like that," Johnson said. "He's having a good season and I hope some good things happen for him in these last couple of weeks."

Cole Maschmann was able to get a first period pinfall win over Riley Arner in the 160-pound division.

"Maschmann is just fun," Johnson said with a laugh. "When he pulls the trigger he's really quick and really explosive. I think he's going to surprise a few people at state that might be trying to count him out."

Fairbury would forfeit the 170-pound division, making the final score 57-21.

Beatrice was right back in action again on Friday when they traveled to the Fairbury Invitational , which is their regular season finale. For those results, see Tuesday's Daily Sun.

They will travel to Sidney for districts on Feb. 11 and 12. The NSAA State Wrestling Meet is scheduled for Feb. 17-19 in Omaha.

