Orangemen wrestlers take down Tri County

The Ozone was the site of the annual wrestling dual between Beatrice and Tri County Thursday night.

In this year's chapter of the rivalry, it was Beatrice coming away with a 66-12 win under the spotlight.

Beatrice Coach Jordan Johnson said the team was happy to be back in action after last week's JayHusker Invite was canceled due to weather.

'We just wanted to go out and score some points and spend a little time on the mat," Johnson said. "They guys did a good of working on some things because we've got a tough tournament coming up."

There were 10 total weight classes that were challenged in the meet. Beatrice's Cole Maschmann got things started in the 160-pound division by scoring a pinfall win over Tri County's Grant Lewandowski in the second period.

Torrance Keehn would follow that up with a pinfall win over the Trojans' Cael Washburn in the second period in the 170-pound division, giving Beatrice a 12-0 lead.

In the 182-pound division, Deegan Nelson scored a third second pinfall win over Jurgen Baker.

Tri County was able to get on the scoreboard when James Kerns notched a first period pinfall win over Beatrice's Dalton Nauman in the 195-pound division, making it 18-6.

In the 220-pound division, Beatrice's Brock Ostdiek scored a pinfall win in the third period over Tri County's Brevin Damrow. Alex Maye then pinned Toby Ambrose in the second period of the 285-pound division to extend the Orangemen lead to 30-6.

There was a double forfeit in the 106-pound division. Beatrice's Ian Roschewski then defeated Lucas Lewandowski by pinfall in the first round of the 113-pound division.

Tristan Reinke followed that up with a pinfall win over Colton Placek in the first period of the 120-pound division.

Beatrice's Bryce Karlin, Colton Jelinek and Collin Mangnall all received forfeits in the 126, 132 and 138 pound division.

Tri County's Zaid Martinez picked up a first period pinfall win over Kayden Nickel in the 145-pound division. Beatrice's Brett Powers wrapped up the night with a first period pinfall win over Ibrahim Castillo in the 152-pound division, making the final score 66-12.

"Our guys did their job tonight and they got after it," Johnson said. "We had a lot of guys perform really well here tonight."

Beatrice will be in action again this weekend when they travel to the Lexington Invite, which Johnson said might be their toughest meet of the year.

"We know for sure that our top end guys will get pushed," Johnson said of the Lexington Invite. "There will be a lot of state medalists out there -- so it is definitely one of our toughest tournaments of the year."

Johnson said he likes how his team is starting to get healthy as they enter the final stretch. They also have the potential to get boost from their two-time defending state champion Trevor Reinke, who got injured early in the season.

"We were pretty banged up going into Christmas," Johnson said. "I think right now, we're starting to get healthy and the guys are starting to figure it out. We've got at least one more guy coming back and we'll just have to see about Trevor (Reinke). He's put himself in a position to be there. He's been putting in some cardio work, so we'll just have to see."

