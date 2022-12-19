Orangemen wrestlers win at Boone Central

BOONE CENTRAL -- The Beatrice boys wrestling team went undefeated over the weekend to claim the championship of the Boone Central Duals Invite.

In the first round, Beatrice defeated host team Boone Central 48-24.

Picking up pinfall wins was Caden Eggleston, Hayden Richards, Deegan Nelson, Cole Karlin, Gavin Vanover and Tristan Reinke. Picking up wins by decision were Merrick Johnson and Collin Mangnall.

In the second round, Beatrice defeated Aurora 57-23

Beatrice got pinfall wins from Vanover, Reinke, Mangnall, Eggleston, Williamson, Johnson and Richards. Cole Karlin won by decision.

In the third round, Beatrice defeated Central City 54-29.

They got pinfall wins from Johnson, Richards, Karlin, Vanover, Reinke, Mangnall and Eggleston.

In the fourth round, Beatrice defeated Wood River 60-24.

They got pinfall wins from Johnson, Nelson, Karlin, Vanover, Reinke, Eggleston and Creek.

Undefeated wrestlers for the Orangemen on the day include Karlin, Vanover, Reinke, Mangnall, Eggleston, Johnson and Nelson.

The Orangemen wrestling team is now off until after the holiday when they host a triangular on Dec. 29.

Lady O wrestlers take 4th at Skutt Invite

The Beatrice girls wrestling traveled to the Omaha Skutt Invite over the weekend and finished fourth out of 10 teams.

The Lady O finished with 112 points, which put them behind Omaha Marian's 141, Pailillion Lavista's 121 and Omaha Central's 118.

Beatrice had one individual champion. Jordyn Kleveland won both of her matches by pinfall in the 105-pound division to win the championship.

Autum Bartlett finished runner-up in the 100-pound division. She scored two quick pinfalls in the first two rounds. In her championship match, she lost by pinfall to Lincoln Southwest's Taylor Siefken.

Morgan Maschmann finsihed second in the 115-pound division. She lost her first match of the day by pinfall, bu tscored three straight pinfall wins to secure second place.

The Lady O got third place finishes from Jorja Boller in the 110-pound division, Ashton Hofeling in the 120-pound division, Megan Powers in the 125-pound division, Elizabeth Thuemagle in the 140-pound division and Mia Morris in the 235-pound division. They got a fifth place finish from Alex Mason in the 135-pound division.

The Lady O have one more competition at the Weeping Water Dual Tourney on Monday before being off for the holiday break.

Other Sunland wrestling results JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL INVITE TEAM SCORES: Johnson Co. Central 108½, Weeping Water 108, Lincoln Christian 103, Lincoln High 101, Palmyra 96, David City 95½, Freeman 88, Sutton 83, Meridian 66½, Tarkio 50, HTRS/Steinauer/Pawnee City 32, Dorchester 28. CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Poppe, Sutton, pinned Essary, Weeping Water, :45; 113--Wheeler, Tarkio, major dec. Cooley, Lincoln Christian, 15-4; 120--Busch, David City, dec. Topp, Johnson Co. Central, 8-6; 126--Rempe, South Central Nebraska Unified, pinned Haverluck, Meridian, 1:03; 132--Jarosik, South Central Nebraska Unified, pinned Boardman, Johnson Co. Central, 2:46; 138--Htoo, Lincoln High, pinned Bohaty, Plamyra, :49; 145--Huls, Meridian, pinned Prothman, David City, 1:40; 152--Moll, Lincoln High, pinned Small, David City, 1:09; 160--Duncan, Lincoln High, dec. Trew, Johnson Co. Central, 4-1; 170--Goes, Freeman, pinned Cooley, Lincoln Christian, 2:00; 182--Denzin, Freeman, major dec. Adam, Meridian, 10-2; 195--Parde, Freeman, pinned Peterson, Sutton, 1:43; 220--Bryan-Aldrich, Palmyra, pinned Harms, Weeping Water, :42; 285--Faulks, HTRS/Steinhauer/Pawnee City, dec. Harrifeld, Johnson Co. Central, 3-1. JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL GIRLS INVITE TEAM SCORES: Johnson Co. Central 78, Lincoln High 57, David City 49, Palmyra 40, Tarkio 27, Dorchester 16. CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 105--Hajee, Lincoln High, pinned Cornejo, Dorchester, 3:06; 110--Prado, Johnson Co. Central, pinned Guerra-Avalos, Lincoln High, 1:45; 115--Chambers, Palmyra, SV-1 Reyes, Johnson Co. Central (12-10); 125--Wennihan, Tarkio, pinned Smaus, David City, :45; 130--Prado, Johnson Co. Central, win by forfeit; 145--Palencia, David City, pinned Malhotra, Palmyra, 1:23; 155--Ceballos, Johnson Co. Central, ; 170--Eickmeier, David City, pinned Kasik, David City, 1:42.