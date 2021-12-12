Orangemen wrestlers win Crete Invite

CRETE -- The Beatrice boys wrestling team edged out Milford to capture their second team championship of the season on Saturday.

The Orangemen finished with 217 points at the Crete Invite, which put them ahead of Milford's 203 points and Central City's 125 points.

Beatrice had four individual champions. Two time state champion Trevor Reinke got two pinfall wins in the 138-pound division before winning his championship match 9-3 over Norris' Caden Eggleston.

Bryce Karlin picked up two pinfall wins in the 126-pound division before winning his championship match 6-3 over Central City's Tristan Burbach.

Cole Maschmann won his first two matches by pinfall in the 160-pound division before winning a 14-0 major decision in his championship match over Bryce Sutton of Central city.

Deegan Nelson won his first two matches by pinfall in the 182-pound division and his third match by tech fall before winning is championship match 10-5 over Thomas Vance of Milford.

Beatrice also had two runner-up finishes. Ian Roschewski went 3-1 on the day to finish runner-up in the 106-pound division.

Gavin Vanover picked up two wins in the 113-pound division before losing by pinfall to Drew Garfield of Central City to finish runner-up.

Beatrice got a third place finish from Brock Ostdiek in the 220-pound division and fourth place finishes from Tristan Reinke in the 120-pound division and Colton Jelinek in the 132-pound division.

Brett Powers finished fifth in the 152-pound division and Dalton Nauman finished sixth in the 195-pound division.

"The team wrestled pretty well most of the day," said Beatrice Coach Jordan Johnson. "We have some things to work on and have to get healthy, but overall, I felt they competed really hard. Milford is a tough team and made it fun. We talk about the process all the time and just improving and I felt we did that."

The Orangemen will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel back to Crete for a dual.

Norris finished fourth in the team standings. They got a runner-up finish from Caden Eggleston in the 138-pound division and a third place finish from Cooper Spaulding in the 170-pound division.

Cooper Bice finished fourth in the 152-pound division, Brigham Schoenbeck finished fourth in the 145-pound division, Chase Eggleston finished fifth in the 132-pound division, Joao Croteau finished fifth in the 160-pound division, Eric Hall finished fifth in the 170-pound division, Mitchell Jacobs finished sixth in the 126-pound division and Benjamin Schoenbeck finished sixth in the 182-pound division.

Fairbury finished eighth as a team. Domenic Hyson finished first in the 195-pound division with a 12-6 win over Chase Pokett of Omaha Bryan in the championship. Kazz Hyson finished first in the 285-pound division with a pinfall win over Kale Nordmeyer of Malcolm in 285-pound division.

Connor Gerths finished fourth in the 138-pound division for the Jeffs.

Wilber-Clatonia also competed at the Crete Invite. Pedro Hernandez finished third in the 113-pound division while Iverson Mejia finished fourth in the 132-pound division.

