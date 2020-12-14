Orangemen wrestlers win Crete Invite

CRETE - The Beatrice wrestling edged out Central City by 2.5 points to claim the Crete Invite on Saturday.
There were 14 total teams at the tournament, but they were divided into two groups.
Beatrice, who wrestled at Crete Middle School, finished with 195.5 points while Central City compiled 193 points at Crete High School. Nebraska City finished third with 165 points, Milford finished fourth with 150.5 points and Adams Central finished fifth with 124 points.
The order after that was Ashland Greenwood (121), Norris (115.5), Syracuse (112), Malcolm (102), Seward (99), Crete (88), Omaha Bryan (86.5), Wilber-Clatonia (69) and Fairbury (47).
Beatrice had four individual champions. Defending state champion Trevor Reinke won the 138-pound division. In his championship bout, he won a 7-0 decision over Wilber-Clatonia's Tommy Lokken. Reinke won his first two matches by pinfall.
Senior Drew Arnold took care of business in the 132-pouind division. After winning his first two matches by pinfall, he defeated Milford's Eli Vondra by a 15-0 tech fall in the championship match.
Cole Maschmann was able to win the 152-pound division. He won all three of his matches by pinfall, including his championship win over Lee Hobbs of Nebraska City.
Torrance Keehn was able to claim first place in the 170-pound division. He won his first match by pinfall and his second match by tech fall before winning his championship bout 14-7 over Milford's Christopher Scdoris.
The Orangemen had four more wrestlers finish runner-up in their respective weight classes. Collin Mangnall was 3-1 on the day to claim second place in the 113-pound division.
Bryce Karlin won his first two matches of the 120-pound division before losing a 4-2 decision in his championship match to Hayden Schalk of Nebraska City.
Colton Jelinek lost his first match in the 126-pound division before winning two straight to claim second place.
Nolan Bahnson had two matches on the day, winning his first match by pinfall before losing his second match by pinfall, giving him second place in the 220-pound division.
The Orangemen got third place finishes from Gavin Vanover in the 106-pound division, Brett Powers in the 152-poiund division, Jarrett Koch in the 160-pound division, Deegan Nelson in the 182-pound division and Brock Ostdiek in the 195-pound division.
Tristan Reinke finished fifth at 113, Kruse Williamson finished fifth at 145 and Zach Markey finished sixth at 285.
Norris had two individual champions in the bracket held at the high school. Dylan Meyer finished first in the 220-pound division while Cooper Spaulding won the 160-pound division.
The Titans got third place finishes from Benjamin Stanley at 106, Chase Eggleston at 126, Caden Eggleston at 138, Zach Pittman at 170 and Dane Van Cleave at 285.
Wilber-Clatonia wrestled in the bracket hosted by the middle school and had three runner-up finishes. Pedro Hernandez was runner-up at 106, Tommy Lokken was runner-up at 138 and Sawyer Kunc was runner-up at 195.
Fairbury's Kazz Hyston finished runner-up in the 285-pound division of the middle school bracket.
The Beatrice wrestlers will be in action again on Tuesday night when they host a dual with Crete. .
More Sunland wrestling results
NORTH BEND CENTRAL INVITE
TEAM SCORING: Aquinas 296, Logan View 183.5, Pierce 168, Winside 88, Tri County 83, North Bend Central 72, Arlington 66, Louisville 57, Freeman 53, Winnebago 48, Johnson County Central 33, Shelby-Rising City 31, Lincoln Christian 27, Cedar Bluffs 13.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Romshek, Aquinas, 5-0; 113--McGee, Logan View, dec. J. Kavan, Aquinas 14-5; 120--Ellis, Winside, dec. Z. Kavan, Aquinas, 14-4; 126--Zitek, Aquinas, dec. Bolling, Pierce, 5-2; 132--Scott, Aquinas, dec. Martinez, Tri County, 14-5; 138--Vandenburg, Aquinas, dec. Escalante, Winside, 12-2; 145--Gilmore, Arlington, dec. Nickolite, Aquinas, SV-1, 3-1; 152--Valdiva, Logan View, dec. Mullally, North Bend Central, SV-1, 4-2; 160--Eller, Aquinas, dec. A. Schweitzer, Pierce, 4-3; 170--Miller, Arlington, dec. Kruntorad, Pierce, 17-4; 182--Z. Schweitzer, Pierce, pinned Andel, Aquinas, 1:27; 195--Beeson, Tri County, 4-0; 220--Booth, Logan View, pinned Miller, Aquinas, 1:20; 285--Meysenburg, Aquinas pinned Owen, North Bend Central, 2:19.
