Orangemen wrestlers win Crete Invite

The Orangemen had four more wrestlers finish runner-up in their respective weight classes. Collin Mangnall was 3-1 on the day to claim second place in the 113-pound division.

Bryce Karlin won his first two matches of the 120-pound division before losing a 4-2 decision in his championship match to Hayden Schalk of Nebraska City.

Colton Jelinek lost his first match in the 126-pound division before winning two straight to claim second place.

Nolan Bahnson had two matches on the day, winning his first match by pinfall before losing his second match by pinfall, giving him second place in the 220-pound division.

The Orangemen got third place finishes from Gavin Vanover in the 106-pound division, Brett Powers in the 152-poiund division, Jarrett Koch in the 160-pound division, Deegan Nelson in the 182-pound division and Brock Ostdiek in the 195-pound division.

Tristan Reinke finished fifth at 113, Kruse Williamson finished fifth at 145 and Zach Markey finished sixth at 285.

Norris had two individual champions in the bracket held at the high school. Dylan Meyer finished first in the 220-pound division while Cooper Spaulding won the 160-pound division.