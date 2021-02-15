Orangemen wrestlers win districts

GRAND ISLAND -- The Beatrice wrestling team brought home a district championship on Saturday and will be sending 11 wrestlers to state.
Beatrice finished with a total of 185.5 points, which put them well ahead of runner-up Aurora's 139 points. Norris was third with 97, Wahoo was fourth with 90 and Plattsmouth was fifth with 81.5.
It's the first time Beatrice has ever won a district wrestling championship. They are also sending a school record 11 wrestlers to the NSAA State Tournament next weekend.
"The team really fought hard all day," said Beatrice Coach Jordan Johnson. "I loved the support they showed each other and how they were hurrying to mats to support their friends. The team has one more step in this process. I am excited to get to work this week and see what we can do at state."
Trevor Reinke, who is a defending state champion and ranked No. 1 in the 138-pound division, won a district title. He defeated Omaha Skutt's Adam Kruse in the championship match with a 3-2 decision.
Drew Arnold, who is ranked No. 1 in the 132-pound division, won a 4-2 decision over Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky in the championship match.
Cole Maschmann won a district championship in the 152-pound division. He won his championship match 3-1 over Norris' Cooper Spaulding.
Torrance Keehn a district championship in the 170-pound division. He won his championship match by pinfall over Plattsmouth's Cameron Aughenbaugh.
Gavin Vanover finished runner-up in the 106-pound division. He lost his championship match by pinfall to Aurora's Caden Svoboda.
Jarrett Koch finished runner-up in the 160-pound division. He lost a 7-0 decision to Josh Colgrove of Plattsmouth in his champioship match.
The Orangemen got third place finishes from Deegan Nelson at 182 and Nolan Bahonson at 220. They got fourth place finishes from Bryce Karlin at 120, Colton Jelinek at 126 and Brock Ostdiek at 195.
Norris is sending six wrestlers to state. Dylan Meyer won a state championship in the 220-pound division while Cooper Spaulding finished runner-up in the 152-pound division.
The Titans got third place finishes from Chase Eggleston at 126, Caden Eggleston at 132 and fourth place finishes from Joao Croteau at 170 and Dane Van Cleave at 285.
Fairbury will be sending one wrestler to state. Kazz Hyson finished runner-up in the 285-pound division.
In Class C, Tri County is sending three wrestlers to state. Brandon Breeson won a district championship in the 195-pound division while Zaid Martinez finished runner-up in the 132-pound division. Caden Reedy finished fourth in the 152-pound division.
Wilber-Clatonia is sending four wrestlers to state. Tommy Lokken finished runner-up in the 138-pound division while Sawyer Kunc finished runner-up in the 182-pound division. Pedro Hernandez finished third at 106 and Colby Homolka finished third at 145.
HTRS is sending two wrestlers to state. Isaac Bittner finished third in the 220-pound division while Aiden Worthey finished fourth at 195.
In Class D, Freeman will be sending three wrestlers to state. Brody Dickinson won a district championship in the 160-pound division while Judd Albert finished third at 152 and Gabe Goes finished fourth at 170.
Meridian is sending one wrestler to state. Lane Barton finished third in the 126-pouind division.