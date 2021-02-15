Orangemen wrestlers win districts

GRAND ISLAND -- The Beatrice wrestling team brought home a district championship on Saturday and will be sending 11 wrestlers to state.

Beatrice finished with a total of 185.5 points, which put them well ahead of runner-up Aurora's 139 points. Norris was third with 97, Wahoo was fourth with 90 and Plattsmouth was fifth with 81.5.

It's the first time Beatrice has ever won a district wrestling championship. They are also sending a school record 11 wrestlers to the NSAA State Tournament next weekend.

"The team really fought hard all day," said Beatrice Coach Jordan Johnson. "I loved the support they showed each other and how they were hurrying to mats to support their friends. The team has one more step in this process. I am excited to get to work this week and see what we can do at state."

Trevor Reinke, who is a defending state champion and ranked No. 1 in the 138-pound division, won a district title. He defeated Omaha Skutt's Adam Kruse in the championship match with a 3-2 decision.

Drew Arnold, who is ranked No. 1 in the 132-pound division, won a 4-2 decision over Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky in the championship match.