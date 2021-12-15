Orangemen wrestlers win dual at Crete

CRETE -- The Beatrice wrestling team had little trouble getting past Crete Tuesday night in a dual at Crete High School.

The Orangemen won the dual 66-18.

Beatrice received forfeits in four of the first six matches to build a 24-12 early lead.

The Orangemen then pulled away with three straight pinfall wins. Bryce Karlin won win his match over Jeffrey Kuncl by pin in the 126-poiund division and Colton Jelinek won his match by pin over Jayden Boyle in the 132-pound division.

In the 138-pound division, two-time defending state champion Trevor Reinke won his match by pin over Jedidiah Kracl to extend the Beatrice lead to 42-12.

Crete ended the run with a pinfall win in the 145-pound division, but Beatrice's Brett Powers won by pin over Cesar Linares in the 152-pound division, Cole Maschmann won by pin over Justin Morales in the 160-pound division and Byron Ostdiek won by pin over Vicente Perez in the 170-pound division.

Deegan Nelson would then receive a forfeit in the 182-pound division, making the final score 66-18.

The Beatrice girls wrestling team also competed in a dual with Crete and fell to the Lady Cardinals 42-24.

All four of Beatrice's wins came by forfeit. Autumn Bartlett won by forfeit in the 100-pound division, Jordyn Kleveland won by forfeit in the 107-pound division, Ashton Hofeling won by forfeit in the 120-pound division and Raquel Moore won by forfeit in the 126-pound division.

There were only three weight classes in the dual that were contested and Crete was able to win all three.

The Beatrice girls will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to the Fairbury Invite. The Beatrice boys will travel to the Grand Island Flatwater Fracas Invite on Friday and Saturday.

