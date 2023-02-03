FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice wrestling team went on the road Thursday night and picked up a 52-21 dual win over Fairbury.

Beatrice Coach Jordan Johnson said his team came into the dual "a little banged up," so said he was happy with how they came in and wrestled hard against a tough Fairbury team.

"They did well and performed well," Johnson said. "We just have to fine-tune some things at the Fairbury Invite tomorrow and get ready for districts."

The dual started in the 120-pound division where Beatrice's Gavin Vanover picked up a pinfall win over Fairbury's Hayden Bear. In the 126-pound division, Beatrice's Tristan Reinke was able to pin Fairbury's Spencer Weers.

Fairbury got their first win of the night in the 132-pound division when Dalton VanLaningham won a 4-2 decision over Beatrice's Collin Mangnall, making the team score 12-3.

Beatrice bounced back in the 138-pound division when Jordan Creek won a 10-6 decision over Fairbury's Carter Johnson. In the 145-pound division, Fairbury's Connor Gerths got a pinfall win over Jace Hanshaw. Beatrice received a forfeit at 152 to make the score 21-9.

The Orangemen would go on to win the next four matches. At 160, Kruse Williamson won a 17-5 major decision over Fairbury's Riley Arner. Merrick Johnson followed that up with a 6-2 win over Fairbury's Konrad Kuzelka in the 170-pound division.

At 182, Beatrice's Hayden Richards got a pinfall win over Jerik Johnson and at 182, Deegan Nelson got a pinfall win over Ashton McCown, making the score 40-9.

Fairbury would win the next two matches. At 220, Noah Hyson got a pinfall win over Beatrice's Dalton Nauman and at 285, Drake Richtarik got a pinfall win over Takeo Glynn to make it 40-21.

Beatrice got two forfeit wins at 106 and 113 to wrap up the night, making the final score 52-21.

Johnson said Fairbury has an experienced group of wrestlers, which was good for his young team to go against.

"Coach (Derek) Garfield has guys that like to go hard and that's what they did," Johnson said. "They battled and we were able to win some of the little battles that made the overall score look a little worse than it was. But I'm proud of how my team was able to grind through some of those first and second periods and end up scoring points for us."

Beatrice wraps up their regular season on Friday when they traveled to the Fairbury Invite. Districts is slated for Feb. 10 and 11 at Bennington High School.

"I like how we've been progressing," Johnson said. "When we started the year, I knew we were going to have four or five freshmen on varsity and I think they have progressed even more than I thought they would. But now we're getting into postseason and I hope we can get it moving."