Orangemen wrestlers win dual at Tri County

DEWITT -- The Beatrice wrestling team traveled 15 miles west for their annual dual with the Tri County Trojans Thursday night.

The Orangemen won the dual 60-15.

The dual came just a day after winter weather canceled classes and practices at both schools on Wednesday.

Orangemen coach Jordan Johnson felt his team performed well, despite losing that day of practice.

"I know some of our guys were able to get into places and get some workouts in yesterday and they did a good job of coming out here tonight and performing," Johnson said.

Beatrice opened with back-to-back wins in the 106 and 113-pound divisions due to forfeit.

In the first contested match of the night, Tri County's Cole Spahr got a pinfall win over Beatrice's Gavin Vanover in the 120-pound division.

At 126, Tristan Reinke was able to get a pinfall win over Tri County's Lucas Lewandowski. Collin Mangnall then followed that up with a pinfall win over Tri County's Keyton Reck in the 132-pound division.

At 138, Jordan Creek was able to score a pin over Tri County's Gavyn Houston. Beatrice then received a forfeit in the 145-pound division.

Beatrice would win the next three matches. Caden Eggleston pinned Sean Chase in the 152-pound division, Kruse Williamson won a 4-2 decision in the 160-pound division and Merrick Johnson pinned Cooper Stokenbrand in the 170-pound division.

In the 182-pound division, Tri County's Jurgen Baker scored an 11-4 decision over Hayden Richards.

Beatrice got back in the win column when Deegan Nelson got a pinfall win over Cael Washburn in the 195-pound division.

At 220, Tri County's James Kerns got a pinfall win over Beatrice's Gavyn Rhoden. In the final match of the night, Beatrice Takeo Glynn won a 2-1 decision over Tri County's Toby Ambrose in the 285-pound division.

"We had a lot of guys do well and we had a lot of guys get pins," Johnson said. "Deegan (Nelson) is always fun to watch and we had a few twisters, which was nice to see."

Johnson said not having practice the day before competition is something that always makes a coach nervous.

"You're always concerned about kids making weight and if they're going to come in focused," Johnson said. "We had to re-focus during warm-ups tonight and they did that and came out and performed really well."

Beatrice will return to action on Saturday when they travel to the Lexington Invite.

"That's a big tournament we've got coming in Lexington, so we're just going to get back into the room (on Friday) and fix a few things and get ready for that," Johnson said.

Tri County traveled to the Thayer Central Invite on Friday.

Orangemen hoops falls to Elkhorn

Beatrice's shooting went cold Thursday night in a home loss to Elkhorn.

The Orangemen fell to the Antlers 59-46 at the Ozone in Beatrice.

Elkhorn jumped out to a 15-7 lead in the first quarter and maintained a 37-22 lead at half time. They continued to lead 50-34 after three quarters on their way to the 59-46 win.

The Orangemen were 0 of 13 from the three point line on the night.

Tucker Timmerman led the way for Beatrice with 15 points.

Beatrice falls to 7-4 on the season and were in action again Friday night at Ralston in a doubleheader with the Beatrice girls. For those results, see Tuesday's Daily Sun.