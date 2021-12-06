Orangemen wrestlers win Pius Invite

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice wrestling team got its season off to a hot start by winning the Lincoln Pius X Invite on Saturday.

The Orangemen finished with 192 points, which put them ahead of runner-up Lincoln Pius X's 139.5 points and third place Norris' 125.5 points.

It was an exciting day for Cole Maschmann, who went 5-0 on the day in the 160-pound division and picked up his 100th career win.

Torrance Keehn was named the tournament's "Outstanding Wrestler" with his first place finish in the 182-pound division. Keehn, who finished state runner-up last year, went 5-0 on the day and beat Class A No. 3 Justin Davis from Omaha Central 12-9 to claim his gold medal.

Two-time defending state champion Trevor Reinke got his season off to a good start with a 2-0 record and winning the 138-pound division.

Other first place finishes for the Orangemen include Jordan Creek in the 120-pound division finishing 2-0; Bryce Karlin in the 126-pound division finishing 3-0; Colton Jelinek in the 132-pound division finishing 5-0; and Deegan Nelson in the 195-pound division finishing 3-0.

Gavin Vanover picked up a runner-up finish in the 106-pound division and Brock Ostdiek finished runner-up in the 220-pound division.

"We had some bumps in the road, but the team wrestled well overall," said Beatrice Coach Jordan Johnson. "We have some stuff we need to fix, but overall, it was a good day."

Beatrice will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the Crete Invite.

Norris got a first place finish from Cooper Spaulding in the 170-pound division.

Other Sunland wrestling results CONESTOGA COUGAR CLASSIC TEAM SCORES: Logan View 185, Syracuse 173, Bishop Neumann 167, Conestoga 123, HTRS/Pawnee City 115, Lincoln Christian 77, High Plains 73, Weeping Water 30, Palmyra 28, Freeman 19, Louisville 16, Winnebago 15, Cedar Bluffs 0. CHAMPIONSHP MATCHES: 106--Urkoski, High Plains, pinned Koehnen, Conestoga, 4:54; 113--Sprague, Syracuse, pinned Hubert, Bishop Neumann, :32; 120--Hart, Bishop Neumann, dec. McGee, Logan View, 8-2; 126--Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann, dec. Goebel, Syracuse, 5-3; 132--McGrew, Lincoln Christian, dec. Gregory, Logan View, 7-2; 138--Chini, Conestoga, dec. Lautenschlager, Bishop Neumann, 9-7; 145--Plowman, Conestoga, dec. McGrew, Lincoln Christian, 11-9; 152--Petersen, Syracuse, pinned Anderson, Conestoga, 1:55; 160--Specht, Bishop Neumann, dec. Leech, HTRS/PC, 8-4; 170--Vrana, Bishop Neumann, SV-1 over Maloley, HTRS/PC, 3-1; 182--Silva, Logan View, dec. Wander, Syracuse, 3-0; 195--Bittner, HTRS/PC pinned Demike, Weeping Water, :41; 220--Booth, Logan View, dec. Worthey, HTRS/PC, 7-2; 285--Bryan-Aldrich, Palmyra, pinned Buchanan, Syracuse, :16. FRIEND INVITATIONAL TEAM SCORES: Milford 225½, Fillmore Central 154, Thayer Central 146, Yutan 142, Tri County 125, Centennial 103, Shenandoah, Iowa, 86, Crete 66, Lincoln Lutheran 61½, Palmer 54½, Hi-Line 47½, Southern 26, Friend 12, Dorchester 4. CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Krajicek, Yutan, pinned Stewart, Centennial, 1:52; 113--Wells, Thayer Central, TB-1 over Trowbridge, Fillmore Central, 8-2; 120--Schernikau, Centennial, dec. Sinn, Thayer Central, 5-4; 126--Wells, Lincoln Lutheran, dec. Kohout, Milford, 5-0; 132--Schademann, Fillmore Central, major dec. Vondra, Milford, 14-4; 138--Reedy, Tri County, dec. Monroe, Fillmore Central, 7-3; 145--Martinez, Tri County, major dec. Laughlin, Shenandoah, 12-1; 152--Chapman, Milford, pinned Stassines, Fillmore Central, 1:27; 160--Springer, Milford, pinned Burd, Thayer Central, :37; 170--Scdoris, Milford, dec. Mumford, Thayer Central, 4-1; 182--Vance, Milford, dec. Jessen, Yutan, 4-1; 195--Schulte, Thayer Central, pinned Kerns, Tri County, 2:18; 220--Reimers, Palmre, dec. Oborny, Milford, 3-1; 285--Fehlhafer, Centennial, pinned Hinrichs, Fillmore Central, 5:13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.