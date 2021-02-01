Orangemen wrestlers win two titles

Beatrice also had two runner-up finishes. Tevor Reinke finished runner-up in the 138-pound division. He lost a 3-2 decision to Platteview's Bryar Nadrchal in the championship bout. Tristan Reinke finished runner-up in the 113-pound division. He lost an 18-9 major decision to Isaiah Foster of Wahoo in the championship.

The Orangemen got third place finishes from Jarrett Koch at 160 and Nolan Bahnson at 220. They got fourth place finishes from Colton Jelinek at 126 and Zach Markey at 285.

In the Raymond Central Invite, Beatrice finished with 249.5 team points, which put them ahead of tournament host Raymond Central's second place score of 177.5.

Bellevue West finished third with 147, Syracuse was fourth with 142 and Omaha Burke was fifth with 113. The order of finish after that was Cozad, Malcolm, Fort Calhoun, HTRS and Lincoln High.

The Orangemen had four individual champions at the meet. Arnold once again won the 132-pound division with a 19-3 tech fall win over Dreu White of Cozad in the championship.

Trevor Reinke bounced back with an individual championship in the 138-pound division. He won a 4-1 decision over Bellevue West's Grant Moraski in the championship match.