Orangemen wrestlers win two titles

It was a busy weekend, but a successful weekend for the Beatrice wrestling team.
The Orangemen wrestlers won the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Meet on Friday before turning around and winning the Raymond Central Invite on Saturday.
Beatrice finished with 174 team points in the Trailblazer Meet, which put them ahead of second place Platteview's 111 points. Nebraska City was third with 105.5, Plattsmouth was fourth with 104.5, Wahoo was fifth with 102.5 and Ralston was sixth with 84.
Beatrice had six individual champions. Class B No. 1 ranked Drew Arnold won the 132-pound division. He won a 6-4 decision in his championship match over Wahoo's Malachi Bordovski, who is ranked No. 2 in Class B. Arnold also picked up his 150th career win at the meet.
Deegan Nelson won an individual championship in the 182-pound division. He won his championship match by an 11-4 decision over Wahoo's Cooper Hancock, the No. 3 ranked wrestler in Class B.
Gavin Vanover was the individual champion in the 106-pound division. He won his title match by pinfall over Nebraska City's Jonny Christiansen. Bryce Karlin won the 120-pound division with a 7-5 win over Nebraska City's Hayden Schalk in his championship match.
Torrance Keehn won the 170-pound division. He won his championship match by pinfall over Cameron Aughenbaugh of Plattsmouth. Brock Ostdiek won the 195-pound division with a pinfall win over Kyan Lausterer of Wahoo.
Beatrice also had two runner-up finishes. Tevor Reinke finished runner-up in the 138-pound division. He lost a 3-2 decision to Platteview's Bryar Nadrchal in the championship bout. Tristan Reinke finished runner-up in the 113-pound division. He lost an 18-9 major decision to Isaiah Foster of Wahoo in the championship.
The Orangemen got third place finishes from Jarrett Koch at 160 and Nolan Bahnson at 220. They got fourth place finishes from Colton Jelinek at 126 and Zach Markey at 285.
In the Raymond Central Invite, Beatrice finished with 249.5 team points, which put them ahead of tournament host Raymond Central's second place score of 177.5.
Bellevue West finished third with 147, Syracuse was fourth with 142 and Omaha Burke was fifth with 113. The order of finish after that was Cozad, Malcolm, Fort Calhoun, HTRS and Lincoln High.
The Orangemen had four individual champions at the meet. Arnold once again won the 132-pound division with a 19-3 tech fall win over Dreu White of Cozad in the championship.
Trevor Reinke bounced back with an individual championship in the 138-pound division. He won a 4-1 decision over Bellevue West's Grant Moraski in the championship match.
Gavin Vanover picked up another championship in the 106-pound division. He won his championship match by pinfall over Fort Calhoun's Trey McCoy in the championship.
Deegan Nelson was once again victorious in the 182-pouind division. He won his championship match by pinfall over Kaleb Pohl.
Jarrett Koch finished runner-up in the 160-pound division. He lost a 9-2 decision in his championship match to Gavin Zoucha of Malcolm.
Beatrice got third place finishes from Tristan Reinke at 113, Bryce Karlin at 120, Torrance Keehn at 170 and Nolan Bahnson at 220. They got fourth place finishes from Colton Jelinek at 126, Jackson Miller at 152 and Zach Markey at 285.
The Beatrice wrestling team will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to subdistricts at Omaha Skutt. Those wrestlers who qualify will advance to districts the following Saturday at Northwest High School.