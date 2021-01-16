Palmyra wins MUDECAS B Division

The Palmyra Panthers were the sixth seed going into the MUDECAS B Division Tournament, but they walked out champions.

Palmyra defeated fifth-seeded Exeter-Milligan 65-44 in the B Division Championship Saturday at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

The Panthers jumped out to a 16-9 lead in the first quarter and still maintained a 36-22 lead at half time.

Exeter-Milligan wouldn't go away quietly, though. They dwindled their deficit all the way to two points at 40-38 midway through the third quarter.

Palmyra finished the third quarter on a 10-2 run to make it 50-40 entering the fourth quarter. They then opened the fourth quarter on a 11-2 run to extend their lead to 61-42. They would go on to win the game 65-44.

Zach Fitzpatrick led the way for Palmyra with 28 points while Alex Hatcher had 12 and Andrew Waltke had 11. Kris Brekel had five, Hunter Poper had four, Nick Sweney had three and Chandler Berry had two.

Exeter-Milligan's Jackson Beethe had 37 points while Peyton Pribyl had six and Daysan Staskal had one.

Exeter-Milligan falls to 3-11 on the season while Palmyra improves to 6-4.

