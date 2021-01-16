Parkview Christian wins MUDECAS title

Parkview Christian kept their undefeated season alive with a win on Saturday in the MUDECAS A Division Championship.
The Patriots came into the tournament as the No. 1 seed and they beat third-seeded Tri County 58-46 at the Beatrice City Auditorium. It's Parkview Christian's first MUDECAS championship since 2017.
Parkview's Mark Lual got the game's scoring started with a fast break lay up, but Cole Siems came back with a basket on the other end to tie it 2-2.
Michael Ault then scored on a fast break lay up and then Lual scored again to give Parkview a four points lead. Carter Siems ended the run with a take to the hoop, but Tom Kraan came back with a basket for the Patriots to make it 8-4.
Carter Siems and Cole Siems scored back to back baskets to tie the game. Lual answered with a fade away jumper and Jaheim Curry scored on a put back basket and was fouled in the process, making it 13-8 with the free throw.
Colton Jantzen scored the last five points of the first quarter to tie it 13-13.
Cole and Carter Siems had back to back baskets again to open the second quarter, giving Tri County their first lead of the game at 17-13.
Lual scored on a put back basket for Parkview, but a take to the hoop by Jantzen and a free throw by Cole Siems extended Tri County's lead to 20-15.
Lula scored the next five points to tie the game at 20-20, but a three point play by Cole Siems, two free throws by Jantzen and another basket by Cole Siems gave the Trojans a 27-20 lead.
Tom Kraan and Michael Ault finished the second quarter scoring with a basket each for Parkview, making it 27-24 at the half.
Kraan opened the third quarter with a basket, but Cole Siems answered with a take to the hoop. Lual's three point play followed by Ault's fast break lay up gave Parkview a 31-29 lead.
Carter Siems came back with a three pointer and Jantzen scored on a put back basket to give the Trojans a 34-31 lead. Lual's three pointer tied it up again and a fat break lay up by Ault and a steal and lay up by Keshawn Moore made it 38-34. Carter Siems finished the quarter with a basket to make it 38-36 entering the fourth quarter.
A three pointer by Moore and two free throws by Lual extended Parkview's lead to 43-36. Cole Siems knocked down two free throws, b ut a basket by Kraan and two free throws by Curry gave Parkview their biggest lead of the night at 47-38.
They continued to lead 50-42 later in the fourth quarter, but a three pointer by Logan Larson got the Trojans back within seven at 52-45. That would be all the closer they'd get, though, as Parkview made free throws down the stretch to win 56-48.
Lual led the way for Parkview with 24 points while Kraan was also in double figures with 10 points. Curry had eight points, Ault and Moore had seven each and Franco Rossi had one.
Cole Siems led Tri County with 17 points while Jantzen had 12 and Carter Siems had 11. Larson had five and Janssen had two.
Parkview Christian improves to 12-0 on the season while Tri County falls to 12-3.