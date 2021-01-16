Parkview Christian wins MUDECAS title

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lula scored the next five points to tie the game at 20-20, but a three point play by Cole Siems, two free throws by Jantzen and another basket by Cole Siems gave the Trojans a 27-20 lead.

Tom Kraan and Michael Ault finished the second quarter scoring with a basket each for Parkview, making it 27-24 at the half.

Kraan opened the third quarter with a basket, but Cole Siems answered with a take to the hoop. Lual's three point play followed by Ault's fast break lay up gave Parkview a 31-29 lead.

Carter Siems came back with a three pointer and Jantzen scored on a put back basket to give the Trojans a 34-31 lead. Lual's three pointer tied it up again and a fat break lay up by Ault and a steal and lay up by Keshawn Moore made it 38-34. Carter Siems finished the quarter with a basket to make it 38-36 entering the fourth quarter.

A three pointer by Moore and two free throws by Lual extended Parkview's lead to 43-36. Cole Siems knocked down two free throws, b ut a basket by Kraan and two free throws by Curry gave Parkview their biggest lead of the night at 47-38.