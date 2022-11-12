Pawnee City advances to state championship game

ARTHUR -- The Pawnee City Indians are heading to the six-man state football championship next Friday in Kearney.

A week after notching a huge upset win over Potter-Dix, Pawnee headed West again on Friday to beat No. 2 seed Arthur County 66-54 in the state semifinals.

The Indians will now play for their first ever state championship on Friday, Nov. 18 at Cope Stadium in Kearney against No. 5 seed Parkview Christian

Parkview advanced by defeating top-seeded Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40-22 Friday afternoon in their semifinal game, avenging their only loss of the season.

Pawnee City previously played Parkview Christian on Sept. 30 and it was Parvkiew that won that contest 43-16. It was one of only two losses for the Indians so far this year. The other came against Red Cloud.

In Friday's game in Arthur, Arthur County got the ball to start the game and scored almost immediately, but missed the extra point to keep the score at 6-0.

Pawnee City would answer immediately when Jett Farwell returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. With the extra point, the Indians took an 8-6 lead.

Arthur County then scored on the very first play of their next drive and this time, they made their extra point to make it 14-8.

Pawnee City started their next drive at their own 39 yard line and on the fourth play of the drive, Andy Maloley broke free for a 34 yard touchdown run. The extra point missed, keeping the score tied 14-14.

The Indians then grabbed momentum when they got the first defensive stop of the game, stopping the Wolves on fourth and one, giving them the ball back at their own 37 yard line.

On the third play of the drive, Maloley broke free again for a 64 yard touchdown run. With the extra point, Pawnee City went up 22-14.

A long pass play would set up a three yard touchdown run for Arthur County, tying the game back up at 22-22.

Farwell would answer for the Indians on the next drive, though, with a 64 yard touchdown run on a third and 22 play. The extra point was missed, though, keeping the score at 28-22.

Pawnee City's defense would get another stop on a fourth and five play, giving their offense the ball back at the Arthur County 25 yard line. Three plays later, Anthony Kling would score from 10 yards out and with the extra point, Pawnee extended their lead to 36-22.

The next four drives would be three turnovers on downs and a punt. Arthur County started their next drive at their own 1 yard line and an eventual 56 yard touchdown pass got the Wolves back within six at 36-30.

Pawnee City started their next drive at the Wolves 38 yard line. A 22 yard run by Maloley and a face mask penalty set up an eventual two yard touchdown run by Maloley. The extra point was no good, though, keeping the Indian lead at 42-30.

Arthur County had less than a minute for their last drive of the first half, but got the ball to midfield. They would convert on a hail mary pass as time expired, cutting their deficit to 42-36 at the half.

The Wolves would continue with their momentum when their defense forced a fumble, getting their offense the ball at their own 35 yard line. Seven plays later, they scored on a short shovel pass. They made the extra point kick, giving the Wolves a 44-42 lead.

Pawnee City threw an interception on their next drive, but their defense would force a turnover on downs, giving the Indians the ball back with good field position at the Wolves 31.

On the second play of the drive, Justin Pierce found Farwell for a 30 yard touchdown pass. The extra point got Pawnee City back up by six at 50-44.

Arthur County would complete a big pass on their next drive, but the receiver fumbled it and Pawnee City recovered. On the first play of the Indian drive, though, they fumbled it right back to Arthur County at the Indian 9 yard line.

A holding penalty and a sack by Maloley pushed Arthur County back into a fourth and goal play at the 22 yard line. A pass play came up just short of the goal line, giving the ball back to Pawnee City at their own 1 yard line.

The bad field position resulted in a safety on the first play of the drive, getting Arthur County within four at 50-46.

With the safety they got the ball back and completed a 45 yard touchdown pass on the first play of the drive. With the extra point, Arthur County would lead 54-50 late in the third quarter.

The two teams would exchanged punts on the next two drives, but the Indians would start their next drive at their own 34. Five straight runs by Maloley would result in an eventual 16 yard touchdown run by Maloley. With the extra point, Pawnee City would take a 58-54 lead with 5:16 left in the game.

Pawnee City's defense then stepped it up, forcing three straight negative plays, forcing an Arthur County punt.

On the second play of the drive, Maloley ran for a 30 yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 66-54 with 2:18 left in the game.

Anthony Kling would then seal the win with an interception, making the final score 66-54.