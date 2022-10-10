Pawnee City beats Sterling in 6-man action

STERLING -- The Pawnee City football team rushed for 357 yards in a 60-8 win over Sterling Friday night in Sterling.

With the win, Pawnee City improves to 4-2 on the season.

Andy Maloley led the way for the Indian ground attack, rushing eight times for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He got things rolling for Pawnee City with a 53 yard touchdown run on their first possession of the game, making it 6-0.

Sterling answered immediately with a six play scoring drive that was capped by a six yard touchdown pass to Andrew Harms. The extra point gave Sterling an 8-6 lead, but that would end up being their only points of the game.

Maloley answered immediately by returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, giving Pawnee City the lead back at 14-8.

Sterling took their next drive into Pawnee City territory, but ultimately turned the ball over on downs. Pawnee City gave it right back, though, when Trenton Peery came away with an interception.

The Jets' next drive resulted in a field goal attempt, but it was missed, keeping the score at 14-8.

On the first play of Pawnee City's next drive, Jett Farwell broke free for a 64 yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 22-8.

After forcing a punt, Pawnee City's offense would get anther quick strike when Anthony Kling found Maloley for a 58 yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 28-8.

Farwell would have a 32 yard touchdown run and a 60 yard touchdown run in the second quarter to extend Pawnee City's lead to 42-8.

Pawnee City scored 12 points in the third quarter and six points in the fourth quarter on their way to the 60-8 win.

In addition to his two running touchdowns, Maloley had two receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown as well as a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Farwell had three rushes for 106 yards and two touchdowns and three receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Justin Pierce was 4 of 6 passing for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Kling had a touchdown pass of 58 yards

Pawnee City will be in action again on Friday when they host Meridian. Sterling falls to 4-2 on the season and will host Lewiston on Friday.

Other Sunland scores BDS 59, Diller-Odell 6 EMF 52, JCC 12 Freeman 50, Thayer Central 48 Lourdes CC 68, HTRS 50 Milford 41, Tri County 7 Parkview Christian 57, Meridian 8 Wilber-Clatonia 41, Centennial 27 Gross Catholic 42, Norris 14 Dorchester 72, Lewiston 41 St. Paul 56, Fairbury 21 Palmyra 58, Southern 42 Axtell 62, Hanover 14 Marysville 51, Valley Heights 16