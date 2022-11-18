Pawnee City falls in state championship

KEARNEY -- Pawnee City's magical run in the six-man state football playoffs came to an end in the state championship game.

Pawnee City previously knocked off the top two seeds in Class D-6, but were unable to keep up with Parkview Christian Friday night at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Parkview Christian jumped on top early with a scoring drive that took half the first quarter clock. An eventual two yard touchdown run followed by the extra point made it 8-0.

Pawnee City picked up one first down on their first drive, but eventually turned the ball over on downs. Parkview Christian took advantage with a scoring drive that was capped by an 18-yard touchdown pass on a fourth down and goal play. The extra point was good, making it 16-0.

The Patriots would force Pawnee City into another punt and then engineered another scoring drive that was capped by a nine yard touchdown run to extend the lead 22-0.

Pawnee City desperately needed an answer and they got it when Anthony Kling found Andy Maloley for a 46 yard touchdown pass. The extra point was no good, though, keeping the score at 22-6 with 3:03 left in the first half.

Parkview would get one more score before the half on a 54 yard touchdown run to make it 30-6. The Indians were able to drive their last drive of the half into Parkview Christian territory, but their last second pass to the end zone was intercepted, keeping the score 30-6 at the half.

The Patriots would score the first points of the second half on a tipped pass, extending the lead to 36-6.

Maloley answered with a lengthy touchdown run to make it 36-12. The Patriots answered with a scoring drive that was capped by a one yard jump pass touchdown to extend the lead to 44-12.

On a fourth down play, Pawnee City's Jett Farwell was able to haul in a 39 yard touchdown pass from Justin Pierce. Farwell also scored the conversion, making it 44-19.

Parkview Christian turned the ball over on downs on their next drive, but their defense forced a Pawnee City punt. The Patriots then broke the scoring drought with a touchdown drive to make it 50-19.

Pawnee City didn't quit. A long Maloley run set up a four yard touchdown run by Maloley on the next drive to cut their deficit to 50-25.

The Indians then kicked an onside kick and Farwell was able to recover it, giving Pawnee City some hope with 5:27 left in the game. They would fumble it right back to Parvkiew Christian, though, on the very next play.

Neither team would score the rest of the way, making the final score 50-25.

Pawnee City finishes the season with a 9-3 record.