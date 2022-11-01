Pawnee City still alive in six-man playoffs

PAWNEE CITY -- The Pawnee City football team advanced to the D6 quarterfinals after winning their first round game over Stuart Friday night.

Pawnee City, the No. 6 seed in D6, defeated 11th-seeded Stuart 64-8 Friday night in Pawnee City.

The Indians (7-2) will now travel West to play No. 3 seed Potter-Dix (9-0) this Friday at 2 p.m mt. Potter-Dix advanced by defeating Brady 109-41 last Friday night.

The winner will advance to the semifinals to play the winner of second-seeded Arthur County (9-0) and 10th-seeded Hay Springs (6-3).

On the other side of the D6 bracket, No. 1 seed Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (9-0) plays eighth-seeded Shelton (7-2) and No. 5 seed Parkview Christian (8-1) plays No. 4 seed Red Cloud (8-1).

Pawnee City dominated the first half against Stuart. The Indians had a 22-8 lead after the first quarter before outscoring Stuart 28-0 in the second quarter to take a 50-8 lead. They coasted to the 64-8 win from there.

Jett Farwell had a huge game for Pawnee City. He had seven rushes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Andy Maloley ran the ball 12 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Philip Layne had four carries for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Justin Pierce was 2 for 3 passing for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Maloley had 12 tackles for Pawnee City while Farwell had 11 tackles. Anthony Kling had both an interception and a fumble recovery.

The six-man state championship game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18 at Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Hanover advances in Kansas playoffs

The Hanover football team also advanced to the next round of the 1A Division II State Playoffs in Kansas.

The Wildcats (5-4) defeated Lakeside (5-4) 62-14 last Thursday and will now travel to undefeated Canton-Galva (9-0) Friday night.

With a win, Hanover would advance to the Sectional to play the winner of top-seeded Lebo (7-2) and third-seeded Frankfort (4-5).