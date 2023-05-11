PAWNEE CITY -- The Pawnee City boys and girls track teams both finished runner-up in the D-1 District Meet on Wednesday, which they hosted.

The Pawnee City boys finished with 92 team points, which put them behind district champion Falls City Sacred Heart's 104 points. Sterling was third with 72 points, Friend was fourth with 44 points and Johnson-Brock was fifth with 43 points.

The Pawnee City girls finished with 72 points, which tied them with Meridian for second place behind district champion Johnson-Brock's 77 points. Sterling was fourth in the girls standings with 63 points while Dorchester was fifth with 62 points and Sacred Heart was sixth with 61 points.

The top relay team in each event and the top two individuals in each event automatically qualified for state with the possibility of additional qualifiers based on results from districts across the state.

Pawnee City had four boys qualify for state. Andy Maloley qualified in three events. He won district championships in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.38 and the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.87. Maloley also had an additional qualifying time in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.24.

Jett Farwell qualified in three events. He won a district championship in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.80. Farwell also qualified in the 400-meter dash with a second place time of 52.21 and the jump with a second place jump of 19-07.50.

Pawnee City swept the top two spots in the discus. Joey Marteney won the district title with a throw of 136-09 while Hunter Johnson was second with a throw of 127-09.

The Pawnee City girls had three individuals qualify for state and one relay team.

Emily Lytle won a district championship in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:20.41 and the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:04.09. Madison Lytle won a district title in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:30.81.

Kenadie Schmutz qualified in the discus with a second place throw of 111-03.

Pawnee City's 3,200-relay team of Madison Lytle, Mallory Branek, Logan Maloley and Emily Lytle qualified for state with a district championship time of 10:41.38.

The Sterling girls had two state qualifiers. Macy Richardson qualified in four events. She won district championships in the 100-hurdles with a time of 15.71, the 300-hurdles with a time of 47.14 and the triple jump with a jump of 36-02.25. Richardson also finished second in the long jump with a jump of 16-04.

Lauren Harms qualified in the discus with a district championship throw of 118-05. She also qualified in the shot put with an additional qualifying throw of 36-00

The Sterling boys had three individual state qualifiers and one relay team.

Andrew Harms qualified in three individual events. He won district championships in the 110-hurdles with a time of 15.28 and the 300-hurdles with a time of 40.96. Harms finished second in the high jump with a jump of 5-08.

Jesus Gonzalez-Castillo qualified in the 800-meter run with a second place time of 2:04.53 Wyatt Rathe qualified in the 200-meter dash with an additional qualifying time of 23.17.

The Sterling 1,600-relay team of Gonzalez-Castillo, Rathe, Collin Kinney and Harms won a district championship with a time of 3:34.11.

The Meridian girls had three individuals qualify for state and two relay teams.

Kaylee Pribyl qualified by winning district championships in the long jump with a jump of 16-05.25 and the pole vault with a vault of 11-06.

McKenzie Hofstetter qualified in the triple jump with an additional qualifying jump of 32-11.50. Kailyn Paul qualified in the high jump with a second place jump of 4-09

The Meridian 400-relay team of Tyleiah Gooding, Saege Barnell, Braxtyn Rut and Kaylee Pribyl won a district championship with a time of 53.24.

The Meridian 3,200-relay team of Taelyn Filipi, Maria Dimas, Evelyn Woitalewicz and McKenzie Hofstetter qualified with a second place time of 10:49.62.

Meridian had three boys qualify for state. Colby Smith qualified with a district championship in the high jump with a jump of 5-10. Coby Huls qualified in the 3,200-meter run with a second place time of 11:15.06. Dylan Peterson qualified in the 1,600-meter run with a second place time of 5:01.95.

The Diller-Odell girls had two individual qualify for state and one relay team. Aidan McKinney won a district championship in the high jump with a jump of 4-09 and qualified in the triple jump with an additional qualifying jump of 33-03.50.

Myleigh Weers qualified in the 400-meter dash with district championship time of 1:01.56.

The Diller-Odell 1,600-relay team of Keira Hennerberg, Kailyn Dendinger, Maddie Rosebaugh and Weers qualified with an additional qualifying time of 45.26.

The Diller-Odell boys had one state qualifier. Callan McKinney qualified for state by winning a district championship in the triple jump with a jump of 40-00.25.

The HTRS boys had one state qualifier. JJ McQueen qualified in the 100-meter dash with a second place time of 11.46 and the 200-meter dash with a second place time of 23.13.

The HTRS girls also had one state qualifier. Lillian Bowen qualified in the 400-meter dash with a second place time of 1:02.81 and the 800-meter run with a second place time of 2:30.96.

The Lewiston boys had one state qualifier. Jaxon Janssen qualified for state in the shot put with a second place throw of 42-09.50.

The Class C and D portions of the NSAA State Track and Field Meet are schedule for May 19-20 at Omaha Burke Stadium.