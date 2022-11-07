Pawnee City upsets Potter-Dix in state quarterfinals

The upset of the day, and maybe the entire playoffs across all classes, happened in the state's smallest class and was complete before most of the other games kicked off.

Season-long No. 1-ranked Potter-Dix, last year's state runner-up, averaging more than 75 points per game, coming off a state-record 109-point performance in the opening round, was taken down on its home field 62-47 by No. 8 Pawnee City in a game that kicked off at 3 p.m.

No team had been more dominant against its competition this season than the Coyotes (9-1), who won their games by an average — an average — of 70 points per game.

Pawnee City (8-2) was no slouch either, with losses only to fellow semifinalist Parkview Christian and Red Cloud, which Parkview Christian beat in the quarterfinals.

But still, on paper this appeared to be a massive mismatch in favor of the home team. And when Potter-Dix jumped out to a 20-8 lead after one quarter, another route appeared to be on the horizon.

Then the Indians outscored Potter-Dix 46-14 over the middle two quarters, and held on in the fourth. Andy Maloley ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns for Pawnee City, with Jett Farwell rushing for 135 yards and four scores.

The Indians' defense was up to the task as well. Friday marked the first time Potter-Dix didn't score at least 55 in a game, and just the second time it scored fewer than 63.

The stunner throws the D-6 bracket wide open, with any of the four remaining teams capable of winning it all. Pawnee City will try to knock off another unbeaten this week when it takes on No. 2 Arthur County.

S-E-M and Parkview Christian will meet in the other semifinal.