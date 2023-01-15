Pawnee City wins MUDECAS B Division

Pawnee City built a big lead early and then held off a ferocious fourth quarter run by Bruning-Davenport-Shickley to claim the MUDECAS B Division Championship.

Pawnee City, the No. 1 seed in the B Division, defeated second-seeded BDS 54-50 Saturday night at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

It's Pawnee City's first MUDECAS championship since 2014, when they also won the B Division.

Indians head coach Hadley Sejkora said winning the title was a lot of fun.

"It was a really good game," Sejkora said. "I thought we played really good in the first half -- our defense was great. BDS is a good team that is really strong, so we knew we'd have to battle them inside."

Pawnee City opened the game on a 9-0 run. Jett Farwell had four points during that run while Joseph Marteney had a three pointer and Justin Pierce had a fast break lay up.

Zach Hoins finally ended the run with a basket, but back-to-back put back baskets by Anthony Kling and Farwell made it 13-2.

Zach Hoins knocked down a three pointer to cut the deficit, but another put back basket by Farwell and a free throw by Kling made it 16-5 after one.

Kling opened the second quarter with a put back basket to make it 18-5. After two free throws by BDS and two free throws by Kling, the score was 20-7.

BDS' Zach Hoins scored to cut the deficit to 11, but three straight poitns by Farwell made it 23-9. Two free throws by BDS' Tanner Bolte cut the lead to 12, but a fast break lay up off an steal and assist from Farwell made it 25-11.

Pierce had one more basket at the end of the second quarter to offset two BDS free throws to make it 27-13 at the half.

BDS cut their deficit to 42-31 at the end of three quarter and then opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run after two baskets from Eli Weber and a basket by Seth Stengel, making it 42-37.

Joseph Marteney would stop the run with a big three pointer, but BDS' Weber scored four of the game's next rive points to make it 46-41.

Farwell's free throw extended the lead back to six, but a basket by Bolte in the pos got BDS within four at 47-43.

Five straight points by Justin Pierce would extend Pawnee City's lead to 52-43. Cam Hoins knocked down two three pointers late for BDS, but Pawnee City would still hang on for the 54-50 win.

"We kind of let them back in it in the second half," Sejkora said. "It gave the fans a good game, but it was a little closer than we wanted, but we're just really proud of how they stuck it out and got the win. The kids are pretty pumped."

Jett Farwell led the way for Pawnee City with 19 points while Anthony Kling had 15 points.

"Jett and Anthony are really good players with a lot of skills," Sejkora said. "They just put a lot of time into the game. It's always fun to see kids that do that have success. They've put a lot of hours and a lot of early morning is and it's fun to see them have success."

Justin Pierce had 11 points, Joseph Marteney had six points and Drew Menninga had three points.

Pawnee City improves to 8-4 on the season and Sejkora hopes winning this tournament "gets them going.

"The last few years, wins have been hard to come by," Sejkora said. "But sometimes, just a little bit of success can get a team pumped up and I think this can do it for us. We have a tough district ahead, but we're just taking it one game at a time and enjoying it. We're having fun."

