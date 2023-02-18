top story Photos from the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament lnichols Feb 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 27 Beatrice's Gavin Vanover celebrates a win during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Beatrice's Tristan Reinke wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Beatrice's Autumn Bartlett (top) wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Beatrice's Cole Karlin (top) wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Beatrice's Collin Mangnall (left) wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Beatrice's Merrick Johnson wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Southern's Austen Rainey (left) wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols HTRS' Andy Maloley (top) wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Fairbury's Gavin Gerths wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Beatrice's Kruse Williamson (right) wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Fairbury's Spencer Weers (left) during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Fairbury's Dalton VanLaningham wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols JCC's Levi Boardman wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Fairbury's Riley Arner (top) wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Norris' Cooper Bice (right) wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Norris' Eric Hall (top) wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Tri County's James Kerns (top) wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Fairbury's Drake Richtarik (top) wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols JCC's Alejandra Reyes (top) wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Wilber-Clatonia's Grant Eschiti (left) wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Tri County's Cole Spahr (top) wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols JCC's Rita Ceballos celebrates a win during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Fairbury's Connor Gerths (left) wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Tri County's Cooper Stokebrand (top) wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Norris' Joao Croteau (top) wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Tri County's Jurgen Baker (right) wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Wilber-Clatonia's Keith Kvasnicka (top) wrestles during the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Friday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols Related to this story Most Popular BHS sending three wrestlers to state semis OMAHA - The Beatrice Orangemen are sending two wrestlers to the state semifinals while the Lady O will be sending one. 