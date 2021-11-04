Playing short-handed, Lady Griffins fall at state.

LINCOLN -- Diller-Odell's dreams of a third straight state title came to an end in the first round of the NSAA State Tournament.

The Lady Griffins, playing without first team all-state outside hitter Karli Heidemann, fell to Maywood-Hayes Center in four sets 25-22, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.

Heidemann, a junior, was injured in practice last Wednesday and despite that injury, the Griffins were able to sweep Bertrand in the district final on Saturday to punch their ticket to state.

Third-seeded MHC proved to be too much, though, for the sixth-seeded Griffins to overcome.

Despite the loss, Diller-Odell coach Reba Hestermann said she was proud of how her team battled considering the circumstance.

"We fought through every single point," Hestermann said. "We could have stopped after that second set, but we fought back and were able to get a set from them. (Maywood-Hayes Center) is a good team, but it did hurt us a little not having our top player, but all these girls --considering the situation -- stepped up and did their best."

Maywood-Hayes Center led for the entire first set, but never by more than five points. The Wolves were able to hang on for the 25-22 win.

The Griffins led early in the second set, but CWC was able to reclaim the lead at 13-12. They eventually extended their lead to 23-17, but the Griffins were able to make it close, fighting back to within two at 25-23.

In the third set, Diller-Odell jumped out to a 14-11 lead, but the Wolves were able to fight back and tie it at 16-16. The Griffins scored three of the next four points to make it 19-17. MHC got back to within one on several occasions, but the Griffins were able to close out the set 26-24.

MHC scored the first six points of the fourth set, forcing Diller-Odell to play from behind. They were able to get back within three at 8-5, but never closer as the Wolves went on to win 25-16 to claim the match.

Sophomore Lilly Swanson was thrust into a more central role for the Griffin offense and she answered the call with 27 kills. Senior Madelyn Meyerle had 13 kills while Myleigh Weers had seven kills, Baileigh Vilda had three kills and Keira Hennerberg and Ashley Duis had one kill each. Hennerberg had 44 assists.

After the injury to Heidemann, several girls on the team had to adjust to new roles and positions and they had to adapt to those positions in a matter of days.

"It was a big change and I am very proud of these girls considering the situation," Hestermann said. "We still made it to state and we still competed hard in first round despite all the changes we had to make."

Despite the injury, Heidemann played a big role in helping prepare the team for the state tournament. She acted as another coach for the Griffins, often mentoring her teammates when they came out of the game.

"Karli did a great job contributing off the floor, trying to track different things that MHC was doing," Hestermann said. "She was telling our hitters what was open and even helped with blocking. To me, even though she wasn't on the floor, she was still being a leader off the floor and that's a very special quality that not a lot of high school kids have."

Diller-Odell's season comes to an end with the loss. It was the final match for seniors Meyerle and Stanosheck. Hestermann said that duo has been key in the Lady Griffins success, especially Meyerle, who played a major role in Diller-Odell's back-to-back championships.

"Madelyn has been on my floor for four years now and I feel truly blessed to have her on my team," Hestermann said. "The loss was hard for her, but she fought hard for every single ball. Rachel really stepped up this year and played all six rotations when we needed her to.'

Diller-Odell finishes the season with a 23-10 record.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.