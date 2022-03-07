Richardson scores 29, Lady Jets advance to state semis

LINCOLN -- Sterling's suffocating full court pressure defense caused problems for Anselmo-Merna all game and Macy Richardson's 29 points on the offensive end vaulted the Lady Jets into the state semifinals.

Sterling, the No. 5 seed in Class D2, defeated No. 4 seed Anselmo-Merna 50-33 in the state quarterfinals Monday at Lincoln Northeast High School.

Richardson had 17 of her 29 points in the first half as Sterling built a 27-15 half time lead. The Lady Coyotes scored the first two baskets of the third quarter, but Richardson came back with five straight points to spark a 10-0 third quarter run.

Sterling led 37-20 entering the fourth quarter and was able to coast to the 50-33 win.

This is the third straight state tournament appearance for the Jets, but they've been knocked out in the first round the last two years. Richardson, who entered the game averaging 17.2 points, said it felt good to be moving on.

"We are super excited," Richardson said. "The last two years we've been stopped, so we were really hoping we'd make it this year. So we're super excited."

Richardson's 29 points came mostly from transition, attacking the basket and getting to the free throw line. She converted on three separate three point plays in the game. She was happy with her performance, but more happy with the win.

"I was just concerned with getting the win," Richardson said. "I wouldn't have been able to have a game like this without my teammates, so I'm thankful for them."

Equally as impressive as Richardson's offensive performance was the Lady Jet defense. They played a full court press defense the entire game after both made baskets and missed baskets.

That pressure defense forced many Coyote turnovers, which turned into scoring opportunities for the Jets.

Sterling Coach Josh Pfeiffer said pressure defense has been a strength of the team all year, but said they definitely thought they could exploit it against Anselmo-Merna.

"After turning on the film, we were like OK, we can definitely get some turnovers," Pfeiffer said. "We felt like if we could do that, that would be huge."

The Coyote offense was able to crack the Sterling defense for a few runs throughout the game, but anytime they gained momentum, Richardson was there to put a stop to it.

Pfeiffer said Richardson's composure is amazing.

"She's a junior and this is her third year starting in the state tournament," Pfeiffer said. "We watched film from those previous years to get the juices flowing and it was just a little tiny freshman Macy and now she's grown so much in her composure and her play-making ability."

In addition to Richardson's 29 points, Dakotah Ludemann had eight points and Ella Lafferty had six points. Lauren Harms had four points, Dani Janssen had two points and Katy Boldt -- fresh off her district final performance where she scored 29 points -- rounded out the Jet scoring with one point.

"It is such a luxury to have several scorers," Pfeiffer said. "It's kind of a pick your poison thing where if you want to slow down this player, we're going to have some other opportunities to take advantage of that."

Pfeiffer said he didn't have any complaints after the win over Anselmo-Merna.

"It was an execution thing and a composure thing," Pfeiffer said. "We knew going in that we had more experience in this atmosphere than they did and we were hoping some of that composure would kick in and we could kick the nerves. We were able to get them rattled a few times, built some momentum and never looked back."

Sterling's semifinal game will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center against a very familiar foe -- top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart.

The two teams have played twice this year with the Irish claiming both games. They beat Sterling 72-45 in the season opener and 55-47 in the subdistrict final last week.

"We saw growth from the first game to the subdistrict game," Pfeiffer said. "I still thought there were times I didn't love our composure and we kind of press and force things that weren't there. That's a mental game with us, but we played hard and competed and I think our girls are realizing that when we play our game, we can play with anybody. I hope that can carry us through on Wednesday."

