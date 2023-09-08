SEWARD -- The Beatrice softball team out-slugged Seward 15-12 Thursday night in Seward.

Delanie Roeder had two home runs, a double, a single, six RBI's and three runs scored in the game. Paisley Belding had three singles, three RBI's and two runs scored.

Beatrice fell behind 4-0 in the game before rallying for eight runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-4 lead.

Seward countered with six runs in the bottom of the fourth to regain a 10-8 lead.

Beatrice tied it with two runs in the fifth inning to make it 10-10, but Seward took a 12-10 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Beatrice was down to their final three outs, but put together a game-winning rally in the top of the seventh.

Haley Loomis got the rally started with a one-out single before Roeder connected with her second home run of the game, tying the game 12-12.

Brooke Gleason re-ignited the rally by reaching on an error and Callie Schwisow's double put runners at second and third. Belding's two RBI single made it 14-12.

With two outs, Jordyn Vanschoiack came through with an RBI double to make it 15-12.

Seward got their lead-off hitter on in the bottom of the seventh, but the threat would end there as Layla Boyko retired the next three hitters, including two strikeouts, giving Beatrice the 15-12 win.

In addition to Roeder and Belding's offensive numbers, Gleason had a double and a single while Tatum Tempelmeyer, Haley Loomis and Tana Antons had two singles each.

Schwisow and Vanschoiack had a double each while Lucy DeBoer added a single.

Boyko was the winning pitcher, pitching five innings and giving up 10 runs (four earned) on 10 hits while striking out four and walking four. Jada Berke pitched two innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out one and walking three.

The Lady O defense committed five errors in the game while the Seward defense committed four errors.

Beatrice improves to 5-4 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday when they host Nebraska City at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

Sunland softball scores Milford 11, Fairbury 6 Omaha Skutt 4, Norris 2 Southern 2, Auburn 1 Freeman 8, FCEM 3 FCEM 12, Wilber-Clatonia 0 Freeman 17, Wilber-Clatonia 1