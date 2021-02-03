Ruse brothers lead Freeman past Malcolm

“Carter’s a good player, and he’ll get his shots one way or another,” Holden Ruse said. “If he’s not going, we just have to switch our mentality and execute our plays because that means other people are open.”

Malcolm Saltzman paced the Clippers (5-11) with 17 points, including a three-pointer at the 5:32 mark of the fourth quarter that gave Malcolm a 39-36 lead. At that point, neither team led by more than five points and it appeared the game might come down to the final possession.

“Those back-to-back ‘and-ones’ by Carter were huge momentum boosters,” Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin said. “We didn’t shoot the ball very well the first half, and give credit to Malcolm’s defense. We felt like we could shoot the ball better than that, and once we hit a couple shots there in the fourth quarter, that seemed to get us going.”

Freeman’s losses are to Class D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian by three points on a last-second shot, two points to D-2 No. 9 Falls City Sacred Heart and a 24-point setback to C-1 No. 1 Auburn right before Christmas. Auburn is the top seed in the ECNC Tournament and on the other side of the bracket from Freeman.