Ruse brothers lead Freeman past Malcolm

ADAMS — When Malcolm’s defense held down Carter Ruse in the first three quarters, it was older brother, senior Holden Ruse, who kept the Freeman offense going.
But in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s East Central Nebraska Conference boys basketball tournament quarterfinal game, there was no holding down the 6-foot-3 sophomore any longer.
Carter Ruse exploded for 13 of his game-high 20 points in the final period, helping the host Falcons outscore Malcolm 20-2 in the last 5:21 to break open a close game and claim a 56-41 victory.
Freeman (15-3) advanced to a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Southeast Community College-Lincoln against Mead.
“That was pretty fun,” said Carter Ruse, who converted back-to-back three-point plays in a span of 35 seconds to erase a 39-36 Malcolm lead.
“I saw they (Malcolm’s defense) was gambling, so I knew I could get to the lane,” he added. “I knocked down my layups and my free throws, and that really helped us.”
After the two traditional three-point plays came a pair of three-point baskets from long range on back-to-back possessions — the first from Josiah Wallman and the next from Carter Ruse — which made it 49-39 with 2:34 remaining.
Carter Ruse’s three came off an assist from his older brother, who drove the lane and passed out to the wide-open sibling on the right wing. Holden Ruse finished with 17 points, 11 of which came in the first three quarters.
“Carter’s a good player, and he’ll get his shots one way or another,” Holden Ruse said. “If he’s not going, we just have to switch our mentality and execute our plays because that means other people are open.”
Malcolm Saltzman paced the Clippers (5-11) with 17 points, including a three-pointer at the 5:32 mark of the fourth quarter that gave Malcolm a 39-36 lead. At that point, neither team led by more than five points and it appeared the game might come down to the final possession.
“Those back-to-back ‘and-ones’ by Carter were huge momentum boosters,” Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin said. “We didn’t shoot the ball very well the first half, and give credit to Malcolm’s defense. We felt like we could shoot the ball better than that, and once we hit a couple shots there in the fourth quarter, that seemed to get us going.”
Freeman’s losses are to Class D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian by three points on a last-second shot, two points to D-2 No. 9 Falls City Sacred Heart and a 24-point setback to C-1 No. 1 Auburn right before Christmas. Auburn is the top seed in the ECNC Tournament and on the other side of the bracket from Freeman.
“This is a fun week now,” McLaughlin said. “I told the kids, you find a way to win that first night and just get to Friday and Saturday and try to play for a conference championship.
“Our kids are really battling, they’re working hard, and to be 15-3 at this point with the tough schedule we play, is a good achievement on their part,” the Freeman coach added. “But there’s a lot more to come here in February, so we’re not satisfied.”
Other Sunland scores
Boys
CENTENNIAL 44, FAIRBURY 39
Centennial 18 6 18 2 -- 44
Fairbury 22 4 7 6 -- 39
Centennial--Ma. Nisly 8, Bargen 8, Gierhan 22, Zimmer 6.
Fairbury--Smith 13, Robertson 2, Grizzle 3, Biehl 6, Martin 5, Novotny 2, Starr 8.
JCC 64, PALMYRA 58
Palmyra 8 21 11 18 -- 58
Johnson County Central 12 23 14 15 -- 64
Palmyra--Pope 2, Hatcher 13, Waltke 17, David 11, Fitzpatrick 11, Nider 2, Junker 2.
Johnson County Central--Antholz 16, Holthus 14, Speckmann 4, Barras 12, Schuster 16, Rivera 2.
LOURDES CC 54, DILLER-ODELL 39
Diller-Odell 10 9 9 11 -- 39
Lourdes CC 10 13 10 21 -- 54
Diller-Odell--Ebeling 3, Faxon 1, Mohr 7, Lyons 4, Jurgens 16, Meyer 8.
Lourdes CC--Lee 13, Kearney 17, Baumert 12, Tesarek 10, Funke 2.
HIGH PLAINS 43, MERIDIAN 27
High Plains 16 5 9 13 -- 43
Meridian 0 10 5 12 -- 27
High Plains--L. Urkowski 15, Carlstrom 2, Wood 13, G. Urkowski 5, Lesiak 2, Swanson 6.
Meridian--Paul 8, Escobar 3, Nierdeklein 2, Herrera 4, Dennis 6, Sones 4.
Girls
STERLING 46, JOHNSON-BROCK 20
Johnson-Brock 9 3 2 6 -- 20
Sterling 20 11 9 6 -- 46
Johnson-Brock--Sandfort 11, Buchmeier 2, Koehler 5, Behrends 2.
Sterling--Richardson 16, Wingert 2, Laffarty 1, Ludemann 8, Walters 2, Wusk 10, Boldt 7.
FALLS CITY SH 58, PAWNEE CITY 19
Pawnee City 4 5 7 3 -- 19
Falls City SH 24 21 10 3 -- 58
Pawnee City--S. de Koning 2, Gottula 2, L. Tegtmeier 4, R. Tegtmeier 2, Mal. Branek 3, Branch 3, Mad. Branek 2, Bradbury 1.
Falls City SH--Magdanz 12, Eickhoff 4, Simon 3, Nachtigal 1, Witt 14, Wertenberger 11, Vonderschmidt 8, Bippes 2, Keller 3.
FAIRBURY 52, MILFORD 30
Fairbury 15 12 15 10 -- 52
Milford 4 7 6 13 -- 30
Fairbury--McCord 19, Tracy 17, Ohlde 5, Robertson 5, Mans 3, Layton 3.
Milford--Hood 10, Kontor 9, Stelling 4, Roth 3, Piening 2, Richards 2.
MERIDIAN 48, HIGH PLAINS 25
High Plains 6 4 6 9 -- 25
Meridian 11 14 13 10 -- 48
High Plains--Bannister 10, Wilshusen 8, Lindburg 4, Lesiak 2, Ackerson 1.
Meridian--Ward 9, Kort 9, Schropfer 8, Stewart 8, Most 7, Pribyl 4, Kujath 3.